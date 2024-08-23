Celtic 'interested' in £5m former Arsenal defender once linked with Rangers

Sheffield United defender Auston Trusty has been linked with Celtic (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

It looks set to be a busy final week of the transfer window for Brendan Rodgers’ side with Deadline Day fast approaching.

It has been quite the week for Celtic fans who have been keeping an eye on the summer transfer window and the latest reports involving the Scottish champions.

The news earlier this week that striker Kyogo Furuhashi was a target for Manchester City came as a surprise to almost everyone while Matt O’Riley continues to be the subject of much speculation particularly involving Brighton & Hove Albion. Other players including Reo Hatate are also been linked with Celtic Park exit’s before the window shuts in seven days.

The Hoops have already completed four signings of their own this window, bringing in Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo on permanent deals after their loan spells last season while also securing goalkeepers Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo. There is likely to be at least a few more incomings in Glasgow’s East End, particularly if they do indeed lose the likes of Kyogo and O’Riley.

A new centre back is a position that Brandan Rodger’s appears to be targeting and latest reports suggest the may be looking to pair Cameron Carter-Vickers with a player he will know very well at the back. Sky Sports claim that Sheffield United’s Auston Trusty is of interest to Celtic.

The 26-year old left sided centre back, who can also play at left back, is a USA international just like current Parkhead favourite Carter-Vickers. He has only been at the Blades for one season having moved to Bramall Lane last season in a £5 million switch from Arsenal.

Trust also had a loan spell at Birmingham City and has played over 100 senior games in the MLS for Colorado Rapids and Philadelphia Union. He has been capped by the USA men’s team twice at senior level having represented them though the youth ranks.

The Pennsylvania native was in fact linked with a transfer to Rangers last year before making the move to the Steel City. There may be a road block in place for Celtic if they do make a move for Trusty though with The Star - Sheffield reporting that ‘as things stand there is little chance of anyone being allowed out of the building ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.’