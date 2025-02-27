Celtic are already looking at how to spend their cash once the summer transfer window opens.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a fairly active winter transfer window, attention is now shifting to the business Celtic may dive into once the season ends and the summer market opens.

The Hoops have welcomed back influential winger Jota from Rennes, while signing off on an exit for Kyogo Furuhashi to go the other way. Brendan Rodgers and co are still looking for a solid replacement to snap up following Kyogo’s departure, and despite there still being weeks to go until the window opens, there’s plenty of speculation building already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have enjoyed doing business with clubs in the Premier League and Europe recently but they are now looking a bit closer to home with their next target.

Celtic eye Scottish Premiership rival forward

Celtic are considering how to further bolster their attack and Hibs’ Elie Youan has made it onto their radar. According to 225foot, VfL Wolfsburg are ‘in front’ of the race to sign the French attacker but the Hoops are also ‘interested in his profile’.

Wolfsburg also seem to be aware of Celtic’s position, as they are eager to get a deal agreed in order to avoid being beat to the post by the Scottish champions. The Bundesliga side are reportedly planning to table an offer of €1.3 million (£1m) in attempt to persuade Hibs to cash in on Youan.

The 25-year-old signed for the Hibees in 2023 from Swiss club St Gallen, following a successful loan spell. Youan contributed nine goals and seven assists in all competitions in his debut season at Easter Road. He showcased his versatility by operating out wide on the left but also as a centre-forward when called upon. Last season, Youan notched 20 goalscoring involvements for Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elie Youan praised for ‘unique attributes’

Hibs described Youan’s terms as ‘undisclosed’ but the Edinburgh Evening News reported at the time that a fee of £500,000 was paid to secure his signature on a permanent basis.

Following his official full-time move to the club, former manager Lee Johnson said: “We are delighted to bring Élie to the club on a permanent basis. We always believed he had the attributes to help us and his positive form this season shows how important it was to include an option to buy clause in his initial loan agreement. I’d also like to thank the Gordon family for backing us with a significant financial investment, which allowed us to make him a Hibs player.

“There’s no doubt that Élie’s got a lot of unique attributes. He’s rapid, can repeatedly sprint, and is a good finisher. He’s still young and we need to keep developing him off the ball, so he can achieve his full potential. We can’t wait to keep working with him, so he can become an even more important player for us.”

Youan is under contract with Hibs until 2026, meaning Celtic could well negotiate a more suitable deal in the summer once he enters the final 12 months of his terms. If he doesn’t sign a new deal, Hibs will certainly not want to see such a talent leave for free.