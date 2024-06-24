Liel Abada | Getty Images

Celtic parted ways with the player earlier this year and he hasn’t looked back

Former Celtic winger Liel Abada is earning a club-record amount of money for Charlotte FC.

The attacker left Celtic Park in February to move over to America and he is benefitting financially from his switch to the MLS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abada, 22, is picking up €2.3million (£1.8million) a year, as per a report by Charlotte Observer, which is more than they have paid any other player so far in their history and five times more than former Rangers man Scott Arfield does at the Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte are managed by ex-Walsall, Brentford, Aston Villa, Norwich City and Leicester City boss Dean Smith. He has said: “I think the great thing for us is knowing we can develop him further as well. He’s a really bright young player and he’s getting better and better. With any new player that comes in, there’s always going to be an adaptation period. I think he’s been shorter than most if I’m honest.”

Celtic landed the forward back in 2021 from Maccabi Petah Tikva and he became a key player for the Hoops.

He scored 29 goals in 112 games for the Glasgow giants and helped them win the Scottish Premiership title under the guidance of former boss Ange Postecoglou.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abada then featured on 11 occasions during the first-half of last term under Rodgers before he was sold this past winter.

Upon his exit, he said: "After 2 and half incredible years, the time has come to bid farewell. Where do I even begin? Leaving Celtic wasn’t in my plans, yet life’s unpredictable turns remind us that we’re not always in control.

"The past six months have been a personal challenge, yet the overwhelming support from the Gaffer, coaches, and board has been my rock. Their unwavering faith during these times won’t be forgotten but cherished forever.

"Reflecting on my journey here brings a smile to my face, the trophies lifted, goals celebrated, electric atmospheres, and moments of pure bliss will forever be etched in my memory. To my teammates and staff, thank you for pushing me to excel, not just as a player, but as a person. You’ve all played a pivotal role in shaping who I am today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte were formed in 2019 and came 9th in the Eastern Conference last term. They are captained by former Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood.

Abada has adapted well to life there and has scored three goals in eight matches so far for them to date.

He penned a contract until 2026. Their General Manager Zoran Krneta explained at the time: “Liel has been one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and we’re delighted to welcome him to Charlotte. He’s an elite goal scorer and chance creator who is a proven winner that is determined to bring trophies home to the Club and our supporters.