Celtic 'ready' to make £5m transfer move as Hoops 'keen' to land first summer signing
Celtic are preparing for their biggest domestic match of the 2023/24 season so far as Glasgow rivals Rangers travel to Parkhead on Saturday.
The Hoops currently sit three points clear of the Ibrox club at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have a superior goal difference so a win would put them just one point away from the title with only two more league matches remaining. However, a win for their rivals would put them back level on points and a win by a three goal margin would move them to the top of the table.
Away from the action on the pitch and the summer transfer window is fast approaching. Brendan Rodgers will be keen to strengthen his ranks and recent reports suggest the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss could already have a plan in place to secure his first signing.
Per a report from Football Insider, the Hoops are ‘keen’ to secure on-loan Norwich City striker Adam Idah on a permanent transfer. Not only that, but the the report also claims that Celtic are ‘ready’ to submit a summer bid for the Republic of Ireland international who the Canaries value at £5 million.
Idah has scored an impressive seven goals in 15 appearances since his January move to Glasgow from the EFL Championship side. The 23-year old was already amongst the goals for City before leaving and has 16 in 57 appearances across all competitions for clubs and country.
The striker is under contract for until June 2028 at Carrow Road but, despite only signing a new deal last year, it does appear that Norwich are happy to move him on. He has with City for his entire senior career, joining their youth set-up in 2017 and breaking into the first team picture in 2019 all while working his way through the Republic of Ireland’s youth international levels and making his senior debut in 2020.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.