Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a training session at Lennoxtow on Friday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic are preparing for their biggest domestic match of the 2023/24 season so far as Glasgow rivals Rangers travel to Parkhead on Saturday.

The Hoops currently sit three points clear of the Ibrox club at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have a superior goal difference so a win would put them just one point away from the title with only two more league matches remaining. However, a win for their rivals would put them back level on points and a win by a three goal margin would move them to the top of the table.

Away from the action on the pitch and the summer transfer window is fast approaching. Brendan Rodgers will be keen to strengthen his ranks and recent reports suggest the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss could already have a plan in place to secure his first signing.

Per a report from Football Insider, the Hoops are ‘keen’ to secure on-loan Norwich City striker Adam Idah on a permanent transfer. Not only that, but the the report also claims that Celtic are ‘ready’ to submit a summer bid for the Republic of Ireland international who the Canaries value at £5 million.

Idah has scored an impressive seven goals in 15 appearances since his January move to Glasgow from the EFL Championship side. The 23-year old was already amongst the goals for City before leaving and has 16 in 57 appearances across all competitions for clubs and country.