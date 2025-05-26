Here is who will come out on top in next year’s Premiership title race between Rangers and Celtic according to AI

One race has just concluded but that doesn’t mean early predictions for next term’s Rangers and Celtic seasons can’t be made.

The Hoops won a Premiership and League Cup double but ended the term on a dour note. Aberdeen stunned them in the Scottish Cup final, winning on penalties, but it’s still been a good Celtic season with Champions League progress in mind.

Rangers meanwhile did not win a trophy and are hunting a new permanent manager amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises. With squad change likely afoot in the summer transfer window, We asked AI to predict what will happen in the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership campaign for Rangers and Celtic. Here’s what Grok said.

Where AI predicts Rangers and Celtic will finish in Scottish Premiership season

Unsurprisingly, the Old Firm pair are in the top two, but it’s Celtic who are tipped for a fifth title in succession as they utilise experience plus financial might to great effect. The prediction reads: “ Likely to remain dominant, with a strong squad and history of success (55 titles, tied with Rangers). Their financial edge and consistent performance make them favourites.”

On Rangers, they add: “Expected to challenge Celtic closely, as they’ve been a consistent top-two side. Fan predictions often place them at the top, reflecting belief in their potential to rebound.”

Hearts make up best of the rest with Aberdeen, St Mirren and Dundee United in the top six. Motherwell are again in the bottom half but top of that post split with Kilmarnock, Dundee then newly promoted Falkirk. Hibs are a shock shout for 11th while Ross County are tipped to finally face relegation after multiple seasons in the play-offs.

Celtic look to rebound from Treble woe

As Rangers work in the background on their new manager, attention turns to using the pain of final defeat to fuel motivation for next season at Celtic. Defender Liam Scales said: “We didn't hit the heights we wanted to and then the longer it went on, it could have gone either way and that's what happened with the penalties. But credit to Aberdeen, congratulations to them but we'll be back stronger next season.

"We probably didn't create as much as we wanted to, but we still had enough to win the game, but we didn't take our chances. Both goals were a bit scrappy with a bit of luck. It is disappointing but we know now what we have to do next year. It's not nice to see them lifting the cup. We are full of hunger and drive but when something like that happens it sort of kicks you up the backside and so I am looking forward to getting in next season and going again.

"I think everyone needs a rest and just recover over the summer. The next few days will probably be tough, but we had a good season overall. We came so close to winning the treble, a penalty shoot-out. Our league campaign was brilliant, our Champions League campaign was brilliant and we won the League Cup so there is a lot of positives to take.”