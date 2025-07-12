Rangers latest soon-to-be announced signing has been spotted wearing the club’s Umbro training kit at their pre-season training camp in England

Incoming Rangers signing Djeidi Gassama has revealed how making his PSG debut alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe made him grow up much faster.

The Ibrox club appear to be on the brink of confirming the Sheffield Wednesday winger as their seventh summer arrival imminently after he was snapped wearing the club’s Umbro training kit in a leaked social media post at their pre-season camp in England earlier this week.

Gassama spent three years at PSG, training regularly alongside some of the world’s best stars including, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria. He made just one first-team appearance at the age of 18 back in 2022 after coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 win over Montpellier.

Former Barcelona hero Messi notched a brace, while current Real Madrid striker Mbappe was also on target that night.

How Djeidi Gassama dealt with weight of expectation at PSG

Gassama later joined Belgian outfit Eupen on a season-long loan deal before heading to Hillsborough. Explaining how he with the weight of expectation playing in a team full of world-class talent, the now 21-year-old said: “When I was at PSG, I always thought to myself I had to work twice as hard because my colleagues were Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

“My thoughts were that if you want to be the best, you have to compete with the best. I was under a bit of pressure when I made my debut at Montpellier that day. I told myself that I had to make a good impression, I had to play like I did with the Under-19s and be relaxed. I tried to feed off the pressure I felt.

“Even if the star players were focused on their training and didn’t really have time to talk to us, you still had to make a good impression at PSG. They spotted me when I was playing for Brest youth and I seized my opportunity. Put simply, when you play and train with these guys, you simple must improve as a player and I believe I have. It was an incredibly high level for me.”

Gassama, who is expected to sign a four-year contract after two impressive seasons in Sheffield, will be the latest addition to Russell Martin new-look squad as he continues his summer overhaul.

Wednesday had hoped the wide man could be tempted into extending his stay at Hillsborough but it now appears he is already getting down to work with his new team mates at St George’s Park with an official signing announcement expected shortly.

The France under-20 cap will join Lyall Cameron, Max Aarons, Joe Rothwell, Emmanuel Fernandez, Thelo Aasgaard and Nasser Djiga at Rangers, with all seven players pushing to be involved in their crucial Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos later this month.