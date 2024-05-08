Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two more convincing victories for both Celtic and Rangers set the Glasgow rivals up nicely for the looming Old Firm. Their final Scottish Premiership derby will take place on May 11th and could play a big part in deciding who will lift the trophy at the end of the season.

The Hoops and the Gers will also face off in the final of the Scottish Cup at the end of the month, to round off this whirlwind of a season. They must both see out these final fixtures before drawing attention to any potential signings on the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we inch closer to the market being open for business, let’s take a look at some of the latest transfer updates for both Celtic and Rangers.

Hoops quoted asking price for defender

Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter has been linked with a Celtic move for several weeks now, having caught the eye of those at Parkhead thanks to his performances in the Championship this season. QPR endured a tricky campaign and finished 18th in the standings, and a number of clubs are now interested in snapping up the 26-year-old.

According to a fresh update by The Telegraph, Stoke City are among the other interested parties, and they have made Clarke-Salter their ‘top summer target’, despite finishing on level points with QPR. A figure in the range of £5-7 million has been quoted to convince the Rs to part ways with their centre-back, who has featured in 33 of their league games this season.

Celtic also face competition from the likes of Crystal Palace, Burnley and newly promoted Ipswich Town for Clarke-Salter as we approach the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agent drops big update on Rangers target

The agent of Rangers target Raphael Borges Rodrigues has provided a promising update on his client’s future amid interest from Ibrox. The winger, who only signed for A-League side Macarthur last summer, has already attracted attention from a number of clubs in Europe, including Rangers, Coventry and Watford.

Speaking to Australian outlet FTBL, Rodrigues’ agent Ben Khalfallah has teased that the 20-year-old could be on the move sooner rather than later.

“There is definitely interest from clubs in England, Scotland and also in mainland Europe,” he said. “But he’s still contracted with Macarthur for next season and has a lot of respect for them. The way things stand, I imagine he’s a player who will be moving to Europe in the near future. I really like him and believe he’s one of the best young talents in Australia, especially in terms of skill and mentality.

“He wants to go to Europe and succeed — he doesn’t just want to go for the sake of making a move. He’s not only a great kid, he's going to have a good career."