Major Celtic transfer claim made as West Ham linked with £17m international striker
Celtic are assessing their options ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to fuel their title-challenging side. This season’s Scottish Premiership trophy battle could go right down to the wire and Brendan Rodgers’ side will expect similar competition from their Glasgow rivals next year as well.
In order to stay on top, the Hoops have been linked with exciting transfer targets but a recent report has issued a blow in their pursuit of a new striker.
Celtic have been keen to sign Fotis Ioannidis from Panathinaikos this summer, having had their heads turned in his direction as he enjoys an impressive season in front of goal. The 24-year-old has contributed 21 goals and eight assists across all competitions so far this season and naturally, his numbers have attracted attention from sides other than Celtic.
According to Football Insider, Rodgers and co are ‘unlikely to be able to compete’ with others showing interest in Ioannidis. The main name mentioned in the report is Premier League outfit West Ham and it’s ‘likely’ that Celtic will be ‘priced out’ of the running.
The Irons are reportedly looking to strike a deal of around £17 million for the goal-getter and the report also states that they are in a better position to offer Ioannidis a higher pay packet.
The Greek international is under contract with Panathinaikos until 2027 and with his high numbers recorded this season, it’s unlikely the Super League side will let him leave easily.
Celtic currently have three natural centre-forwards on their roster, but one is Adam Idah, who is currently on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season. The 23-year-old has impressed in his short time at Celtic Park but if a permanent deal is not on the cards between the three parties, the Hoops could be looking to replace him this summer.
