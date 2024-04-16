On the back of their shock 3-2 defeat to Ross County on Sunday, Rangers will attempt to get their faltering Premiership title tilt back on track against Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday evening.

Philippe Clement’s side, who discovered their final five post-split fixtures earlier today after the SPFL released the run-in schedule, can move to within one point of league leaders Celtic with a mouthwatering Old Firm clash still to come next month.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Dundee:

1 . GK - Jack Butland No change between the sticks with the Englishman the only Gers player to receive pass marks in Dingwall on Sunday.

2 . RB: James Tavernier The captain picks himself. On the scoresheet again at the weekend but wasn't at his best, like the vast majority of his team mates.

3 . RCB - Connor Goldson Needs to up his performance level after a number of below-par performances this season. An aerial threat in both boxes but has looked defensively suspect at times.