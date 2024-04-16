On the back of their shock 3-2 defeat to Ross County on Sunday, Rangers will attempt to get their faltering Premiership title tilt back on track against Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday evening.
Philippe Clement’s side, who discovered their final five post-split fixtures earlier today after the SPFL released the run-in schedule, can move to within one point of league leaders Celtic with a mouthwatering Old Firm clash still to come next month.
But buoyant Dundee will have other ideas after securing a top-six place following a goalless draw against Aberdeen on Saturday. Tony Docherty’s men will be encouraged by the Light Blues dramatic loss of form ahead of this rearranged contest. Despite taking plenty of criticism for the condition of their pitch, the Dark Blues are bidding to close to the gap on St Mirren in fifth spot, with the prospect of European football also an added incentive.
GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Dundee:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.