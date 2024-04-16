Predicted Rangers XI vs Dundee: 3 changes as Clement drops Wolves loanee and exit-linked player for Dens Park clash

A look at the likely Rangers starting XI to face the Dark Blues at Dens Park on Wednesday evening

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 16th Apr 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 21:07 BST

On the back of their shock 3-2 defeat to Ross County on Sunday, Rangers will attempt to get their faltering Premiership title tilt back on track against Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday evening.

Philippe Clement’s side, who discovered their final five post-split fixtures earlier today after the SPFL released the run-in schedule, can move to within one point of league leaders Celtic with a mouthwatering Old Firm clash still to come next month.

But buoyant Dundee will have other ideas after securing a top-six place following a goalless draw against Aberdeen on Saturday. Tony Docherty’s men will be encouraged by the Light Blues dramatic loss of form ahead of this rearranged contest. Despite taking plenty of criticism for the condition of their pitch, the Dark Blues are bidding to close to the gap on St Mirren in fifth spot, with the prospect of European football also an added incentive.

GlasgowWorld has taken a look at the likely Gers starting XI to face Dundee:

No change between the sticks with the Englishman the only Gers player to receive pass marks in Dingwall on Sunday.

1. GK - Jack Butland

The captain picks himself. On the scoresheet again at the weekend but wasn't at his best, like the vast majority of his team mates.

2. RB: James Tavernier

Needs to up his performance level after a number of below-par performances this season. An aerial threat in both boxes but has looked defensively suspect at times.

3. RCB - Connor Goldson

Marginally better than his centre-back partner on Sunday and with Balogun struggling for fitness owing to a sickness bug, that should ensure the Scotland international keeps his spot without question.

4. LCB - John Souttar

