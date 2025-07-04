In-demand Brondby striker is close to finalising a summer transfer - France reportedly his next destination

Celtic are expected to finally learn their fate over a player they have admired for a long time with Brondby ‘close’ to selling prized asset Mathias Kvistgaarden, according to reports.

The in-demand striker, whom the Scottish champions have previously shown a strong interest in, scored 17 goals in 29 appearances in the Danish Superliga last season.

The 23-year-old had been on Brendan Rodgers’ transfer radar for over 12 months, but negotiations dragged on and Brondby’s asking price gradually increased in that time.

Now, it appears a move to France could be his next destination. According to Foot Mercato, the Danes valuation of Kvistgaarden - believed to be more than €13 million - has been met by Ligue 1 side RC Lens.

While an agreement between the two clubs has been reached, it’s claimed personal terms have yet to be shook on with the player. However, Lens are understood to be confident of pushing a deal over the line ahead of pre-season.

German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt were also linked with Kvistgaarden this summer before EFL Championship outfit Norwich City emerged as contenders for his signature to add a late twist to the developing transfer saga.

Mathias Kvistgaaden in line to become Brondby’s most expensive player

Should a move to Lens occur, Kvistgaarden would become the most expensive player in Brondby’s history.

The club’s Sporting director Benjamin Schmedes stated last month: “It doesn’t surprise me that there is great interest in him from many teams. But I can’t say that he is close to being sold or that he is far from being sold either. That’s because it is an ongoing process and the most important thing is that we are very transparent in our dialogue with each other.”

Celtic fans may feel a tinge of frustration if Kvistgaarden heads to France, having previously hoped to secure his services for far less than the hefty fee being shelled out by Lens after the club’s repeated scouting missions in Denmark.

At one stage, they were clear front-runners to sign him but their patience eventually wore thin as Brondby continued to move the goal posts by effectively pricing the Hoops out of a move and putting the brakes on any potential deal.

Rodgers has moved on to other targets in a attempt to strengthen his options in attack, with Sweden international Benjamin Nygren and promising frontman Callum Osmand arriving at Parkhead last month.