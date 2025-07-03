The Hoops winger is on his way out of Parkhead and is reportedly set head for a big-money move to Italy

Ambitious Serie A outfit Como have agreed a deal in the region of £16.4 million to sign Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The German winger has been attracting plenty of summer transfer interest, despite allowing his red-hot form during the first half of last season to tail off towards the end of the campaign.

Kuhn bagged an impressive 21 goals and 15 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions last term and made his mark on the Champions League stage, which has alerted clubs from England, Germany and Italy of his talents.

Kuhn’s long-term future has turned into somewhat of a saga in recent weeks after it was reported that his former club RB Leipzig were in ‘advanced talks’ and preparing a £15m bid for their ex-academy product. However, recent reports suggest the Bundesliga side’s interest had cooled.

And that has allowed free-spending Como to emerge as the wide man’s main suitors, with manager Cesc Fabregas looking to bolster his squad after an encouraging first season back in the Italian top-flight.

Como have already completed the signing of highly-rated Real Betis youngster Jesus Rodriguez in a sizeable €22.5 million deal that is expected to rise up to €30m. They have previously shattered their club record transfer fee on several occasions since earning promotion.

Nicolas Kuhn set for blockbuster Serie A switch

Fabrizio Romano reports that Hoops star Kuhn will become the latest name added to this growing list of high-profile additions with both clubs agreeing on a fee of hefty €19m for the player, who is now set to fly out and undergo a medical.

It’s claimed an agreement 'in principle' on personal terms has already been reached with just some outstanding formalities left to iron out. It comes just a day after Romano broke the news that Como had also struck a €14m deal with AZ Alkmaar for Jayden Addai.

Kuhn’s impending exit comes just 18 months after arriving at Parkhead from German giants Bayern Munich in a deal worth £3m - once again showcasing Celtic’s excellent recruitment strategy.

Boss Brendan Rodgers won’t be panicking in his search for Kuhn’s direct replacement, having snapped up Swedish international Benjamin Nygren last month. The Scottish champions have also been hot on the heels of Royal Antwerp attacker Michel Ange-Balikwisha and Sarpsborg talent Sondre Orjaseater, who are both capable of playing on the flanks.