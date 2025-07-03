The departed Hoops left-back has swapped Scotland for Greece after joining PAOK on a three-year deal

Greg Taylor has claimed his decision to leave Celtic on a free transfer was NOT based on shirking the battle with returning fan favourite Kieran Tierney for a starting spot - insisting it was the toughest of his career.

The Scotland international brought the curtain down on a trophy-laden six-year spell at Parkhead earlier this week after rejecting the offer of a new deal in favour of a move to Greek Super League outfit PAOK.

The 27-year-old made over 200 first-team appearances and won 11 major honours during his time in Glasgow’s east end, including a historic domestic treble under Ange Postecoglou in season 2022/23.

His decision to head for pastures new comes despite current boss Brendan Rodgers admitting he was eager to retain the left-back - six months after it was confirmed that Tierney had agreed a pre-contract to return to his boyhood club from Premier League powerhouses Arsenal this summer.

It was expected that Taylor’s would be limited next season, but the defender admits the return of his international team-mate was not a factor in his move to Greece.

Leaving Celtic was ‘toughest decision of my career’

“The toughest decision I've had in my career, definitely,” he explained to Sky Sports. “When I left Kilmarnock back in 2019, it was that bit easier because I was progressing. I wanted to go and try and play for the biggest team in Scotland.

“I think at that time there probably wasn't many who believed I would play as many games as I did, but the one person that really did was myself, and I was lucky to go and play 200-plus games for Celtic, which was unbelievable. It wasn't easy. There were a million things to weigh up, but I just felt it was the right time to do it. I wanted to play regularly, and that's probably the big factor.

“There were so many factors in this next move for me, but the key one was I wanted to play regularly, and I felt that that was looking less likely at Celtic. I think there's been competition for my place at Celtic in the whole six years I was there, and it was not something I ever shirked from.

“I loved that, it drove me on, it helped me find my best level. So, no, I wouldn't say it was particularly Kieran (Tierney) coming back (that influenced the decision). It was just that I felt that it was probably the right time for me to try something different.”

Taylor has penned a three-year contract with PAOK, who finished third in the Super League last term and will begin this campaign in the Europa League qualifiers.

Greg Taylor explains surprise move to Greece

Revealing why he chose Greece as his next destination, Taylor commented: “As the season went on it was looking more likely that I'd be leaving Celtic, so PAOK, they made a right effort to try and get me over there. Just to be shown that love, and the project, and with it being their 100-year anniversary next year, it was just clear it was a big club and an important season. So, I thought it was the time to take the jump.

“At Celtic I've been lucky enough to win a lot of titles, a lot of trophies, and I think that is something that, especially in this season, the club are really eager to do. I think it's a totally different culture, totally different league. It's right out of my comfort zone, but I think it's something I'm ready to try and it's exciting.

“There were a few other clubs as well who we had some talks with, but it was just probably the amount of effort that PAOK put in to try and convince me to be part of their club that probably made the decision all that bit easier. It is going to be different, but I don't think you gain anything sitting in your comfort zone, so I thought, why not go and try something?”