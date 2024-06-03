Daniel Peretz of Bayern Munich is the latest goalkeeper to be linked with a summer move to Celtic (Pic: Getty)

Union Berlin, Anderlecht, FC Copenhagen, Real Betis and Villarreal are all also said to be interested in the Bayern Munich stopper.

With the summer transfer window set to open soon there continues to be no end of speculation linking Celtic with multiple goalkeepers.

The Hoops are in need of a new number one following Joe Hart’s retirement and a replacement for the former Man City and Tottenham Hotspur man is expected to be top priority over the next few weeks. Several names have been linked with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher one of the most prominent.

Veteran former Chelsea keeper Asmir Begovic and Wolfsburg’s Koen Casteels are other names in the conversation although it looks like the latter is set for a move to Saudi Arabia. However, yet another name has joined the list of potential transfer targets for the Scottish champions.

A recent report from BILD in Germany claims that Brendan Rodgers’ side have enquired about the availability of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. It is claimed that the Bavarian giants are not looking to sell the 23-year old Israeli international, who they view highly, but are keen for him to go out on loan to gain experience with regular football hard to come by when competing with experience stoppers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich.

The problem for Celtic, if they are indeed considering a move for Peretz, is that Bayern’s willingness to let him leave on loan appears to have triggered plenty of interest from some major clubs across Europe. One of the sides also said to be keeping an eye on the situation is Nottingham Forest.

