The Hoops will have money to spend in the summer transfer window but one target is reportedly also on the radar of some English clubs.

Celtic may have been dealt a setback in their Scottish Premiership title pursuit at the weekend but they remain in a brilliant position at the top of the table, with a huge cushion still beneath them.

The Hoops failed to pick up a result against Rangers for the second time in a row, having also lost to them at Ibrox at the start of the year. The Light Blues now make up two of Celtic’s three defeats in the league this season.

Brendan Rodgers and co can wrap up the league as early as next month. You can find a breakdown of potential dates Celtic could be crowned champions right here.

While they aren’t mathematically clear just yet, all signs are pointing towards Celtic’s name on the trophy, with their status at Scottish champions heading into the summer transfer window.

Celtic eyeing exciting young goalscorer

Some Celtic fans weren’t best pleased with the news that Kyogo Furuhashi had been sold during the winter window. The 30-year-old netted ten league goals with the Hoops this season before his £10 million move to Rennes, while Jota made the opposite switch, re-joining the Parkhead ranks from the French side.

Celtic are still looking to invest in a new striker and while they’re on the market for an ‘A-list’ star, they are eyeing a rising talent to bolster the ranks and potentially become a club icon.

According to Football Insider, Celtic are keeping tabs on Dundee United’s Owen Stirton. The 18-year-old is currently on loan with Scottish League One side Montrose and his performances have turned heads in his direction.

Celtic reportedly view Stirton as a player with ‘huge potential’ moving forwards, despite knowing he won’t be a readymade starter right away. Clubs in England are reportedly keen on striking a deal for the centre-forward but Celtic could provide him a way to remain in Scotland.

Celtic looking to reinvest Kyogo money

Celtic are still looking to spend the cash they received from the sale of Kyogo. Since his departure, his time with Rennes hasn’t gone exactly to plan. After barely missing a match under Rodgers, he is struggling to make an impact on his new side

Many Celtic fans, neutrals and professionals alike were left surprised when it was revealed that the club were in talks over selling Kyogo Furuhashi this year. Following the return of Jota, the Hoops green lit the Japanese star’s exit to Rennes, pocketing £10 million from the sale.

However, things have not been going to plan for Kyogo over in France. After barely missing a match under Brendan Rodgers and contributing ten league goals, the 30-year-old is now struggling for minutes with his new side. Kyogo has made just one start and three substitute appearances so far with the Ligue 1 team.

It seems the goal-getter is not a favoured option so far and journalist Justin Favre has written for French outlet Jeunesfooteux that it ‘would not be surprising’ to see Kyogo opt to leave Rennes already in the summer due to his lack of game time.

“A casting error? Not a choice by Habib Beye who prefers to rely on Arnaud Kalimuendo at centre forward, Furuhashi will have to be patient. In our opinion, it would not be surprising to see him pack up and leave during the next transfer window. The fact remains that some choices are enough to leave you with regrets.”