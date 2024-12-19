Celtic's Champions League average attendance figures for 24/25 ranked v Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid & more
Celtic have just two matches remaining in the league phase of this season’s UEFA Champions League and are currently on course for a place in the play-off knockout round.
Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit 21st out of 36 clubs and still have a slim chance at finishing in the top eight which would see them progress straight to the Last 16 stage. However, that is an unlikely scenario as it stand and securing a finishing place between ninth and 24th is the priority.
They face bottom side Young Boys of Switzerland at home in their next match on January 22nd. That will be their final clash at Celtic Park in this season’s league phase before they finish up away to Aston Villa on January 29.
Supporters will not be surprised to hear that although the Hoops sit 21st in the league table they are considerably higher in the standings when it comes to average attendance figures. Indeed, the crowds at Parkhead would be the envy of many of the European ‘heavyweights’ currently in the competition.
Per data gathered by football statistics site Transfermarkt, Celtic have the ninth highest average attendance figure in the UEFA Champions League so far this season. And average crowd of 57,276 puts them above the likes of Premier League duo Manchester City and soon to be opponents Aston Villa.
Here is the full UEFA Champions League average attendance table for the 2024/25 season so far:
- SIGNAL IDUNA PARK - 81.365
- Allianz Arena - 75.000
- Santiago Bernabéu - 73.830
- Estádio da Luz - 61.455
- Giuseppe Meazza - 61.163
- MHPArena Stuttgart - 60.000
- Emirates Stadium - 59.951
- Anfield - 59.717
- Riyadh Air Metropolitano - 59.396
- Celtic Park - 57.278
- Etihad Stadium - 49.350
- Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy - 47.438
- Olímpic Lluís Companys - 47.242
- Estádio José Alvalade - 44.954
- Parc des Princes - 44.944
- Rajko Mitić - 44.832
- Red Bull Arena - 43.621
- Stadion Feyenoord "De Kuip" - 43.357
- Villa Park - 41.142
- Allianz Stadium - 40.871
- Philips Stadion - 34.633
- Veltins-Arena - 32.045
- Stadion Wankdorf - 31.500
- BayArena - 29.877
- Red Bull Arena - 23.105
- Stadio Renato Dall’Ara - 22.878
- Wörtherseestadion - 22.799
- Gewiss Stadium - 22.480
- NFS - Tehelné Pole - 22.377
- Jan Breydelstadion - 21.896
- epet Arena - 17.918
- Maksimir - 16.868
- Stade de Roudourou - 15.269
- Stade Louis-II - 12.156
- Montilivi - 9.080
