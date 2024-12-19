Celtic's Champions League average attendance figures for 24/25 ranked v Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid & more

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson

Sports Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 09:00 BST

Celtic Park boasts bigger crowds in UEFA’s elite competition than the likes of English Premier League sides Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Celtic have just two matches remaining in the league phase of this season’s UEFA Champions League and are currently on course for a place in the play-off knockout round.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit 21st out of 36 clubs and still have a slim chance at finishing in the top eight which would see them progress straight to the Last 16 stage. However, that is an unlikely scenario as it stand and securing a finishing place between ninth and 24th is the priority.

They face bottom side Young Boys of Switzerland at home in their next match on January 22nd. That will be their final clash at Celtic Park in this season’s league phase before they finish up away to Aston Villa on January 29.

Supporters will not be surprised to hear that although the Hoops sit 21st in the league table they are considerably higher in the standings when it comes to average attendance figures. Indeed, the crowds at Parkhead would be the envy of many of the European ‘heavyweights’ currently in the competition.

Per data gathered by football statistics site Transfermarkt, Celtic have the ninth highest average attendance figure in the UEFA Champions League so far this season. And average crowd of 57,276 puts them above the likes of Premier League duo Manchester City and soon to be opponents Aston Villa.

Here is the full UEFA Champions League average attendance table for the 2024/25 season so far:

  1. SIGNAL IDUNA PARK - 81.365
  2. Allianz Arena - 75.000
  3. Santiago Bernabéu - 73.830
  4. Estádio da Luz - 61.455
  5. Giuseppe Meazza - 61.163
  6. MHPArena Stuttgart - 60.000
  7. Emirates Stadium - 59.951
  8. Anfield - 59.717
  9. Riyadh Air Metropolitano - 59.396
  10. Celtic Park - 57.278
  11. Etihad Stadium - 49.350
  12. Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy - 47.438
  13. Olímpic Lluís Companys - 47.242
  14. Estádio José Alvalade - 44.954
  15. Parc des Princes - 44.944
  16. Rajko Mitić - 44.832
  17. Red Bull Arena - 43.621
  18. Stadion Feyenoord "De Kuip" - 43.357
  19. Villa Park - 41.142
  20. Allianz Stadium - 40.871
  21. Philips Stadion - 34.633
  22. Veltins-Arena - 32.045
  23. Stadion Wankdorf - 31.500
  24. BayArena - 29.877
  25. Red Bull Arena - 23.105
  26. Stadio Renato Dall’Ara - 22.878
  27. Wörtherseestadion - 22.799
  28. Gewiss Stadium - 22.480
  29. NFS - Tehelné Pole - 22.377
  30. Jan Breydelstadion - 21.896
  31. epet Arena - 17.918
  32. Maksimir - 16.868
  33. Stade de Roudourou - 15.269
  34. Stade Louis-II - 12.156
  35. Montilivi - 9.080
