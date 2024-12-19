Celtic Park boasts bigger crowds in UEFA’s elite competition than the likes of English Premier League sides Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have just two matches remaining in the league phase of this season’s UEFA Champions League and are currently on course for a place in the play-off knockout round.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit 21st out of 36 clubs and still have a slim chance at finishing in the top eight which would see them progress straight to the Last 16 stage. However, that is an unlikely scenario as it stand and securing a finishing place between ninth and 24th is the priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They face bottom side Young Boys of Switzerland at home in their next match on January 22nd. That will be their final clash at Celtic Park in this season’s league phase before they finish up away to Aston Villa on January 29.

Supporters will not be surprised to hear that although the Hoops sit 21st in the league table they are considerably higher in the standings when it comes to average attendance figures. Indeed, the crowds at Parkhead would be the envy of many of the European ‘heavyweights’ currently in the competition.

Per data gathered by football statistics site Transfermarkt, Celtic have the ninth highest average attendance figure in the UEFA Champions League so far this season. And average crowd of 57,276 puts them above the likes of Premier League duo Manchester City and soon to be opponents Aston Villa.

Here is the full UEFA Champions League average attendance table for the 2024/25 season so far:

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK - 81.365 Allianz Arena - 75.000 Santiago Bernabéu - 73.830 Estádio da Luz - 61.455 Giuseppe Meazza - 61.163 MHPArena Stuttgart - 60.000 Emirates Stadium - 59.951 Anfield - 59.717 Riyadh Air Metropolitano - 59.396 Celtic Park - 57.278 Etihad Stadium - 49.350 Decathlon Arena-Stade Pierre-Mauroy - 47.438 Olímpic Lluís Companys - 47.242 Estádio José Alvalade - 44.954 Parc des Princes - 44.944 Rajko Mitić - 44.832 Red Bull Arena - 43.621 Stadion Feyenoord "De Kuip" - 43.357 Villa Park - 41.142 Allianz Stadium - 40.871 Philips Stadion - 34.633 Veltins-Arena - 32.045 Stadion Wankdorf - 31.500 BayArena - 29.877 Red Bull Arena - 23.105 Stadio Renato Dall’Ara - 22.878 Wörtherseestadion - 22.799 Gewiss Stadium - 22.480 NFS - Tehelné Pole - 22.377 Jan Breydelstadion - 21.896 epet Arena - 17.918 Maksimir - 16.868 Stade de Roudourou - 15.269 Stade Louis-II - 12.156 Montilivi - 9.080