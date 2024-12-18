The Celtic starting XI if transfer rumours true: Man Utd and Chelsea stars take midfield to new stratosphere

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 18th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
Here’s who could be lining up for Celtic if current transfer rumours are true including Man Utd and Chelsea stars.

There seems no stopping Celtic right now - so surely they can’t get any better?

Wrong. Brendan Rodgers will be keen to bolster his squad with the boss no doubt eyeing another treble after clinching the Premier Sports Cup against Rangers at the weekend.

A tilt in the Champions League beyond the league phase will also be on the menu and January can be a time where additional stars can elevate their chances. Based off the most recent rumours including Chelsea and Man Utd men, here is what an XI could look like come February based off that.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

RB - Jonjoe Kenny

Surely not? Celtic may well be in the right-back market if they want more competition for starter Alistair Johnston, and the former loanee who struggled first time around in Hoops has been mentioned with swapping Hertha Berlin for Glasgow.

CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

CB - Auston Trusty

LB - Greg Taylor

CDM - Josh Brownhill

So this is where the rumour mill really ramps up, as many of the links so far have been to midfielders. One is Josh Brownhill, the Burnley said to have been spoken of within Lennoxtown.

CM - Carney Chukwuemeka

The Chelsea star has been strongly linked with a move to Celtic. With Chelsea shelling out over £20m for him, he’d perhaps see Glasgow the perfect place to try and get his career going again.

CM - Christian Eriksen

Bearing in mind there is no Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate or Paulo Bernardo in this midfield, these signings would send this area of the park into a different stratosphere quality wise. There are whispers that the Manchester United veteran could have Celtic as an option in the winter.

RW - Bazoumana Touré

Hammarby star has burst onto the scene in Sweden. Celtic one of a number of clubs said to have watched him.

Well, this would just be blockbuster wouldn’t it? Brighton are claimed to have made him available for loan and Celtic were one of the first clubs mentioned with his services.

