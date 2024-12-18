The January transfer window is only weeks away from opening as Brendan Rodgers’ may look to improve a few areas of his squad.

Celtic picked up the first piece of silverware at the weekend when they beat Rangers on penalties at Hampden Park to lift the Premier Sports Cup.

The Hoops are also comfortably top of the Scottish Premiership table going into 2025 and have given themselves a great chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. However, the January transfer window is now just weeks away and there is always room for improvement.

In terms of positions, Brendan Rodgers may have one or two targets in minds, but there is also statistics and data that can show particularly aspects of their game where they are struggling. That data can be found at popular football statistics site WhoScored.com, who have gathered statistics on the Hoops and deemed them ‘very strong’ in six areas but ‘very weak’ in one.

According to the stats, Celtic’s biggest weakness comes from ‘stopping opponents from creating chances’ while they are also considered weak at ‘aerial duels’. Brendan Rodgers and his coaching staff can always look to work on these areas of the game on the training pitch but may also look to add some proven quantities to bolster the statistical weaknesses.

In terms of strengths, it is much happier reading. WhoScored claim that the stats show Celtic to be ‘very strong’ in six aspects of the game. They are:

Finishing scoring chances

Counter attacks

Attacking down the wings

Creating long shot opportunities

Creating chances using through balls

Defending set pieces

Celtic are also considered ‘strong’ when it comes to ‘creating scoring chances’ and also ‘protecting the lead’. According to their website, WhoScored say that: “strengths, weaknesses and styles are calculated from statistics of each player's latest two seasons.”

They describe Celtic’s style of play as the following:

Possession football

Control the game in the opposition's half

Short passes

Attempt through balls often

Attack through the middle

Non-aggressive

Rotate their first eleven