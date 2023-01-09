Celtic won 2-0 last time out against Kilmarnock and are nine points clear at the top of the league. Next up for them is a Scottish Cup clash against Killie again this weekend.
Rangers beat Dundee United 2-0 away last night courtesy of goals by Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...
Striker linked with Italy move
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being linked with Italian side Sampdoria. According to a report by SDNA, the Serie A outfit are now keen to land the Greek attacker this month. He has been heavily linked with a move to Japan with Urawa Red Diamonds over recent days.
Ex-Hoops man in new move
Former Hoops attacker Niall McGinn is on the move again and has been snapped up by Glentoran from Dundee. He played at Celtic Park from 2009 to 2012 and made 36 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals. The 35-year-old has now decided to return to his native Northern Ireland.
Glasgow tussle for forward
Rangers have apparently joined Celtic in their pursuit of Japan international Cho Gue-sung. That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, who claims Michael Beale’s side also want him and will ‘battle’ for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors man. He impressed at the World Cup last month and helped his country reach the Round of 16.
Midfielder contract update
Ryan Jack has revealed he has heard nothing from the Gers about whether or not he will be staying at Ibrox beyond this season. The former Aberdeen midfielder is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent in the summer as things stand. He has said, as per Football Scotland: “Nothing has changed since the last time that I spoke to the media. Everything is still the same and there’s been nothing.”