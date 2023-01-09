Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours on Monday as they both prepare for their next games.

Celtic won 2-0 last time out against Kilmarnock and are nine points clear at the top of the league. Next up for them is a Scottish Cup clash against Killie again this weekend.

Rangers beat Dundee United 2-0 away last night courtesy of goals by Fashion Sakala and Malik Tillman. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Striker linked with Italy move

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being linked with Italian side Sampdoria. According to a report by SDNA, the Serie A outfit are now keen to land the Greek attacker this month. He has been heavily linked with a move to Japan with Urawa Red Diamonds over recent days.

Ex-Hoops man in new move

Former Hoops attacker Niall McGinn is on the move again and has been snapped up by Glentoran from Dundee. He played at Celtic Park from 2009 to 2012 and made 36 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals. The 35-year-old has now decided to return to his native Northern Ireland.

Glasgow tussle for forward

Rangers have apparently joined Celtic in their pursuit of Japan international Cho Gue-sung. That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon, who claims Michael Beale’s side also want him and will ‘battle’ for the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors man. He impressed at the World Cup last month and helped his country reach the Round of 16.

Midfielder contract update

