Celtic man was wanted by four clubs with Rangers figure in 'contention' for new move

Celtic and Rangers are back in action this weekend

Celtic are back in action this weekend with a Scottish Cup clash against Kilmarnock. The Hoops drew 3-3 away at Dundee last time out.

Rangers are in cup duties as well and face lower league Fraserburgh on Sunday afternoon. Philippe Clement’s side won 3-0 at home to Aberdeen in their last outing. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...

Latest on Alexandro Bernabei future at Celtic

Vozes do Gigante has reported that Internacional have beaten competition from Palmeiras, Atlético-MG, Sevilla and Real Betis to land Alexandro Bernabei on a permanent basis from Celtic. SC Inter claim an announcement of the deal is imminent.

Bernabei, who is 24-years-old, was allowed to join his current club on loan from the Hoops last year to get some game time. He has since made 24 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals.

The Argentinian joined Celtic back in 2022 after catching the eye at Lanus in South America. However, he has struggled to adapt to life in Scotland since then and has played only 28 matches.

He was handed a five-year deal when he made the transfer to Celtic Park. At the time, he said: “I'm very happy to be here and I feel grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity.

“I feel proud to be playing in Europe because it was one of my dreams and I'm excited to train with and play with my new team-mates. The stadium is just incredible. The people, the club, team-mates, and the coaching staff are all incredible.

"I’m very excited and happy and I can’t wait to be playing in the Champions League. I've heard that the people are crazy, so I can't wait to sense that feeling and emotion in Celtic Park.”

The defender added: “I spoke to the manager (Ange Postecoglou at the time) and he said he believed in me and my quality and that I can adapt to the team quickly. This is my first time in Scotland and Glasgow and I’ve seen the city on the internet and it looks very beautiful, so I’m excited to be able to get to know it more.

“The objective is to become champion and we want to achieve big things as a club and I would like to achieve all of our objectives this year.”

Rangers boss Philippe Clement latest

Rangers manager Clement ‘could’ come into ‘contention’ for the Belgium job, as per the Daily Record. Domenico Tedesco has been sacked by their national team and they are now in the hunt for a replacement.

The Belgian FA have released the following statement: "Following a detailed evaluation, the RBFA Sports Committee today decided to end its collaboration with national coach Domenico Tedesco. This decision has been approved by the Board of Directors. The search for a successor is now underway.

"Domenico Tedesco was appointed national coach of the Red Devils in February 2023. Relying on a rejuvenated squad, he played a solid EURO qualifying campaign. Unfortunately, the Red Devils did not perform as we hoped at EURO 2024, just as they did in the next Nations League campaign."