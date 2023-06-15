The Northern Irishman is in the process of putting the finishing touches to his new-look backroom staff

Incoming Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been assembling his new-look backroom team to join him in the Parkhead dugout ahead of finalising his return.

The Northern Irishman, who won SEVEN out of a possible seven trophies during his first spell at the club between 2016 and 2019, has agreed to had back to Glasgow’s East End to take charge of the Scottish champions for a second time.

An official announcement confirming the 50-year-old’s appointment is expected in the coming days, which will see the former Liverpool and Leicester City boss succeed Ange Postecoglou following his recent departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

John Kennedy, right, with Brendan Rodgers and Chris Davies at Celtic, the now interim manager of the Glasgow club turning down the chance to join the pair at Leicester City. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

However, questions marks still remain over who will be alongside Rodgers as part of his coaching staff, with reports last night suggesting he will bring back Glen Driscoll as head of performance and also video analyst Jack Lyons. But it is still unclear who Rodgers’ assistant will be given the current state of affairs at Celtic Park and elsewhere.

Long-serving coach John Kennedy, who was linked with the Hearts job last month, is wanted by Postecoglou in North London and the former Scotland international informed the club last week that he had his heart set on makeing the move to the Premier League giants to join forces with the Australian. Gavin Strachan (first-team coach) and Greg Wallace (analyst) are also expected to vacate their roles and head down south.

However, a possible reunion with Rodgers, who he worked closely alongside during his first spell could sway his decision to extend his lengthy stay at the club. Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down five potential candidates who could fill the No.2 position:

John Kennedy

The most obvious choice at the top of the list, given he is currently serving the role and has done so under the previous two Celtic managers. The 39-year-old has gained plenty of experience in the position and has built close relationships with the playing squad in recent seasons.

A former Celtic defender whose career was cut short due to a serious leg injury, Kennedy knows Rodgers well having worked as first-team coach for two-and-a-half-years during his tenure. He had previously filled a variety of different roles such as scout and working within the club’s youth academy.

There is an argument to suggest Kennedy may feel he has achieved everything he can at Celtic, after taking the reins himself for a short period at the end of the 202/21 season. Rodgers offered him a role as part of his set-up at Leicester which he refused. Could the offer to join a club the size of Tottenham prove more tempting?

Chris Davies

Chris Davies (right) is thought to be keen to strike out on his own as a manager

The Englishman served as Rodgers assistant during his first spell at Celtic after moving from Reading. He then followed Rodgers south of the border to the King Power Stadium and remained as his No.2 until the pair were dismissed last year. The prospect of reuiniting again may be hard to resist.

Having also worked alongside the Northern Irishman at Swansea City and Liverpool as both club’s head of opposition analysis, Davies could be an obvious fit to step into the position but it is believed he is keen to explore opportunities to become his own boss in the future.

The 38-year-old has been strong linked with the vacant managerial role at the Welsh club and has reportedly met with Swansea’s hierarchy last week. It is claimed he is features among their top two contenders to replace Southampton-bound Russell Martin at the Liberty Stadium.

Scott Brown

The legendary former club captain would prove a very popular appointment with fans and reports indicated the Hoops board were keen to bring him back to Celtic Park to work with Rodgers earlier this week. Currently manager of EFL League One side Fleetwood Town, Brown has formed a successful working relationship alongside ex-Rangers defender Steven Whittaker at the Lancashire outfit.

The no-nonsense former Scotland midfielder was integral in helping deliver the double treble and lifting all seven trophies during Rodgers first spell and previouslt spoke about how he revolutionised his career after arriving in Glasgow for the first time. Brown even sought advice from him ahead of venturing into management.

However, the 37-year-old might want to remain where he is for the time being given he is in total control as Fleetwood boss and would be giving that up for an assistant role.

Kolo Touré

The former Ivory Coast international defender made the transition from player to Rodgers’ coaching staff at Celtic first time around. A top-class centre-back on his day who played for Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, he continued to work alongside Rodgers at Leicester until deciding to strike out on his own at Wigan Athletic last season.

That decision backfired, albeit, he was given very little time to transform the club’s fortunes in the English Championship. Toure lasted only 59 days in the job and failed to win a single game in nine matches - a poor ru of form which contributed to their eventual relegations.

Might the 42-year-old be exploring a quick return to management or does he have additional qualities to enter Rodgers thought-process after graduating from his UEFA Pro Licence course in 2020?

Mike Marsh

A former Liverpool and West Ham midfield player who represented both club between the late 80s and early 90s, Marsh hung his boots in 2003 and embarked on a coaching career which saw him return to Anfield intially as part of the Academy set-up. He took charge of the Under-16s and Under 18-s before being promoted to first-team coach by then Reds-boss Rodgers.