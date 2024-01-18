Celtic midfielder makes loan switch across Glasgow
The Scotland youth international will be playing the remainder of the season just down the road at Hampden.
The January transfer window continues to move along slowly in Scotland with teams like Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all having complete just one deal each while Hibs and Aberdeen haven't brought in any new faces.
There have been a few moves across the Scottish Premiership and the rest of the SPFL though and now a Championship side have moved to bring in a Celtic youngster on loan. Mackenzie Carse has left Celtic Park for the rest of the season to join Queen's Park for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.
The Spiders recently appointed St Johnstone legend Callum Davidson as their new manager. On the signing of Carse, he told the club's official website: " In terms of building the squad this January a lot has been said about bringing in experience.
"We have done that with Sean Welsh and are still looking to add a couple of more players who fall into that category, however bringing Mackenzie in ensures that we keep the blend between high potential young players and experience right. He is a player that has shown in his displays for Celtic B this season that he is ready to compete for a first team jersey at a high level. He will get that opportunity to compete here and if he takes it the next opportunity for him will be to show that he can play at this level every week.”
This is the 19-year olds first loan move away from Celtic, who he has been with since the age of 13, after featuring for the club's B Team in the Lowland League over the past few seasons. Carse, who plays as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder, has been capped by Scotland up to under 19 level and has also featured regularly in the UEFA Youth League.