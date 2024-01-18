Ex-Celtic boss reignites interest in former Hoops target

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly set to go back in for Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura after the Tottenham head coach failed to sign the centre-back during his time in Glasgow.

Itakura began his career at Kawasaki Frontale and was sent out on loan to J League U22 and Vegalta Sendai before he was picked up by the Premier League champions.

The Japanese 26-year-old signed with Manchester City in 2019 but never made an appearance under Pep Guardiola, with the Sky Blues boss instead opting to send him out on loan to FC Groningen and Schalke 04 before selling him to Monchengladbach in 2022.

Ko Itakura in action for Borussia Munchengladbach

The defensive midfielder and centre-back has 22 international caps for Japan, scoring one goal and has twice been in Japan Pro-Footballers Association Best XI.

He has immediately impressed in the Bundesliga, recently winning the club's Player of the Month for August and his displays have reportedly once again caught the attention of Postecoglou as well as Spurs' Premier League rivals Liverpool, according to The Express.

According to sources from Sky Sports Germany, Itakura could leave the German club this year with the former Celtic boss hoping to finally get his man after failing to secure his services in 2021 and 2022 for the Celtic Park side. A summer deal is set to be more favourable for the London side as it will be when his release clause - set at £13 million - comes into play.

