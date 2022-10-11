Both Glasgow sides are in UEFA Champions League action this week as the Hoops face RB Leipzig on Tuesday and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side welcome Premier League club Liverpool to Ibrox on Wednesday.

It was another big weekend of Scottish Premiership action last weekend with Rangers comfortably seeing off St Mirren while Celtic got the win at St Johnstone in dramatic fashion.

Both of the Glasgow clubs are back in Champions League action this week as the Hoops face RB Leipzig on Tuesday and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side welcome Liverpool to Ibrox on Wednesday. It could prove to be the decisive round of fixtures for both if they hope to continue playing European football beyond the group stage, whether that’s in the last 16 of UEFA’s elite competition or by dropping down to the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the January transfer window is edging closer and closer and both sides could be in for a busy month once they are able to start bringing in new players and moving on again. Here are the Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines from Tuesday, October 11:

Galatasaray ‘closely following’ Ridvan Yilmaz situation

According top Turkish publication Takvim, the management at Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray are ‘closely following the situation’ surrounding Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz.

The 21-year old only signed for the Ibrox side in July from Beşiktaş but has made just four appearances for the club including only two in the Scottish Premiership this season. The Turkey international signed a five year deal with Rangers, but the report suggests his time in Glasgow may be short lived and a quick return to his homeland could be on the cards.

Yilmaz featured as a 78th minute substitute in Rangers’ 4-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend but has only made two starts for the club so far with one of those coming in the Premier Sports Cup against Queen of the South.

Celtic linked defender could be set for MLS move

Per a report from HITC, which references Swedish publication Expressen, Hammarby defender Mohanad Jeahze could be on his way to the MLS after a potential £2 million move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic ‘failed to materialise’.