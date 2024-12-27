Celtic outcast 'living through hell' as transfer race heats up for fringe man whose days in Glasgow are 'numbered'
Celtic outcast Luis Palma is ‘living through hell' and could be ‘approaching his final days’ in Glasgow, according to an exaggerated media report in his homeland.
The Honduran international, who has struggled for regular minutes under manager Brendan Rodgers this season, looks braced for a January exit despite being under contract until 2028.
The Hoops winger has started just two games across all competitions this season and was given a 30 minute cameo appearance off the bench against Dundee United last weekend. He failed to impress and didn’t feature at all during the 4-0 Boxing Day win over Motherwell.
Palma has fallen behind teammates Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn, James Forrest and Yang Hyun-jun in the pecking order and there’s a growing sense he could be replaced when the transfer window opens with Rodgers open to freshening up his option on either flank.
La Prensa report the wide man is currently 'living through hell' at Parkhead, adding that he's 'enduring a nightmare' due to the 'indifference' of Rodgers to him. They have also speculated over which club he could go to next, with three teams including two unnamed MLS clubs and Greek giants Olympiacos having already made contact with Palma over a possible move.
