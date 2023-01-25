The 21-year-old forward was strongly linked with a move to Parkhead after the club’ interest in compatriot Cho Gue-Sung cooled

Celtic have completed the signing of South Korean star Hyeongyu Oh. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Celtic have announced the £2.5million signing of South Korean international Oh Hyeon-gyu on a five-year deal, subject to international.

The 21-year-old striker, who becomes the Hoops fourth January transfer window addition, joins from K-League 1 side Suwon Samsung Bluewings, where he has played since 2019.

Advertisement

He follows Yuki Kobayashi, Alistair Johnston and Tomoki Iwata through the doors at Parkhead this month as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to strenghten the club’s Treble hopes this season.

Celtic have been on a lengthy search for a new frontman and Hyeon-gyu emerged as a target after Celtic’s pursuit to sign his compatriot and World Cup star Cho Gue-Sung stalled after the player opted to remain at his parent club in this window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Capped at full international level in November, Hyeon-gyu was included in South Korea’s preliminary squad for Qatar, but narrowly missed out on a place after Tottenha Hotspur star Son Heung-min recovered from injury.

Following his arrival in Glasgow at the weekend, Hyeon-gyu completed his medical and met his new team-mates yesterday as he waited on a work visa and relevant paperwork to be signed off.

Speaking about the latest addition to his squad, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou told the club website: “We are delighted to bring Oh to Celtic.

“He is a young, talented striker with great attributes and someone who is ready to take the next stage in his career – a player who is hungry, eager to develop and to achieve success.

Advertisement

“I have watched Oh for some time and he is the striker I really wanted as I think he will be a great fit in our squad. Really importantly, I know that he had his heart set on joining us too and that his own perseverance has been crucial in making this deal happen, so his determination to join Celtic has been very clear.

Advertisement

“We are really pleased to welcome him to the Club and look forward to working with him and settling him into our squad.”