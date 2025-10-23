Here is how we rated the Celtic players against Sturm Graz in the Europa League.

Celtic emerged 2-1 victors in their latest Europa League clash against Sturm Graz.

Tomi Horvat broke the deadlock for the Austrian club as the injury bug bit the hosts twice inside 20 minutes, ahead of a key clash with Hearts domestically. Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren missed chances before the latter put them ahead following a Liam Scales equaliser. Celtic sit on four points after three games in the league phase of this competition.

Having drawn away at Red Star Belgrade and then suffering a disappointing loss at home to Braga, a good result was a must against a side who beat Rangers in this competition last time out. Losing a firm grip on their European league phase campaign would only add to the growing unrest at Parkhead, where poor performances and protests against the board having provided an uncomfortable backdrop.

Those transfer moans got louder inside a few minutes as striker Kelechi Iheanacho, scrambled in as a free agent after deadline day, needed hauled off with injury and he was replaced by youngster Johnny Kenny. Things got worse as Horvat blasted home a screamer from range but poor play in possession by Celtic aided the wonderful effort.

Returning from injury, Alistair Johnston went down with what appeared a reoccurrence of his hamstring issue, in a gut punch for boss Brendan Rodgers and co. The visitors then struck the post and Engels had a leveller cleared off the line, with frustrations growing over a side many in the home end may have been feeling were there for the taking. Nygren then missed a header he ought to have scored with from close range.

Soon their perseverance would pay off to start an away implosion. Scales grabbed the leveller after half-time and Nygren finally scored soon after before Tochi Chukwuani’s red card put the lid on an away side who’d fully lost the run of themselves. Overall, it was an improved Celtic display and up next is the small matter of Hearts at Tynecastle, where a win can put them within a game of the Premiership leaders, while defeat leaves them behind by eight points. Here’s how we rated the players at Parkhead against Sturm Graz.

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10

Little chance with the opener. Not much to do all night but gasps when he was on the ball suggest fan confidence in him at present isn’t soaring.

Alistair Johnston - 3/10

Major boost to see the Canadian international return but joy turned into woe on 20 minutes as his hamstring injury remerged. A nightmare scenario for player and boss.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 6/10

Booked for a challenge from behind. Steady enough and handled what visitors threw at him.

Liam Scales - 7/10

Scored the all-important leveller and a couple of nice passes. Some decent defensive work added to what has been a good start to the season on a personal note.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Caught out in the build-up to opener but was one of the more threatening attacking outlets. Lasting most of the match again a positive and he grew into the match too, becoming an effective force.

Callum McGregor - 6/10

Took a sore one in the red card incident. Ticked things along nicely outside of that.

Reo Hatate - 5/10

A ghost for parts in the first half. So much talent but you need so much more from him, especially in times like this and when he did turn it on with runs into opposition areas he was effective. Has to do it more though.

Arne Engels - 8/10

Somewhat ushers Horvat into position to have a dig from range but he was the instigator of this win. Played at a high level of urgency throughout and set-piece routines that lead to goals were through him, magic cross to put ball on a plate for Kenny who missed. Showed who really was with a standout display that proved his technical prowess under pressure. Awesome.

Benjamin Nygren - 7/10

Quiet first half ended with a sitter missed and more came in the second half. Showed bottle to keep going and find a goal.

Kelechi Iheanacho - N/A

A disaster inside a few minutes as he came off injured. The type of reaction that suggests he'll be missing for a few games and it leaves transfer failings from the summer very apparent, as now inexperienced Kenny is being looked to as the main man up front for now.

Sebastian Tounekti - 6/10

Goal comes as Sturm Graz nick it down his side. Drive and directness of early appearances seemed to have been replaced with hesitancy. Some nice runs and troubles the defence but end product not there.

Johnny Kenny - 5/10

Huge chance pretty much from the off and no lack of effort, almost found winner. Doesn’t look totally ready to become the main forward for Celtic but that might be a responsibility thrust upon him.

Replaced Johnston but out of position as Sturm Graz sought a second. Played part in leveller and slowly grew into the game as his teammates did.

A late sub for Tounekti.