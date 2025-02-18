Both Rangers and Celtic have a number of promising youth players in their respective academies aiming to make their senior breakthrough

For several years now, Rangers and Celtic have both been heavily criticised for failing to integrate enough talented youth players into their first-team set up.

However, that picture has changed rapidly over the last 12 months with the two Glasgow giants placing more emphasis on giving academy starlets a better platform to showcase their quality.

Under-siege Rangers boss Philippe Clement has turned to the Ibrox club’s youth system in a bid to unearth some gems ready to make their senior breakthrough this season after a disastrous domestic campaign, with the likes of B-team prospects Findlay Curtis, Bailey Rice, Mason Munn and Paul Nsio all earning a promotion for their impressive form.

Across the city, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has given the likes of West Ham-bound Daniel Cummings, Francis Turley, Mitchel Frame, and Dane Murray opportunities to impress with the quartet recently sampling a taste of first-team football.

Celtic’s next batch of youngsters can dream of following in the footsteps of club legends Callum McGregor, the returning Kieran Tierney and James Forrest. The Hoops have one of the most productive youth systems in Britain, despite the real shortage of talent emerging.

Rangers, meanwhile, have recently re-appointed former Gers and Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson to take up a new coaching role within their academy alongside current under-18 boss Steven Smith. The pair will work together in a bid to develop the pathway in place for youngsters to flourish and make a name for themselves on the senior stage.

A handful of players have been loaned out to club’s in the SPFL lower leagues to gain more first-team experience, with Celtic involved in the UEFA Youth League as well as competing in the Lowland League. In contrast, Rangers reserves no longer compete in the Lowland League and instead play several friendlies against other top academy sides from across Europe, while competing in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a closer look at 12 rising academy starlets who have the potential to make the step up to first-team involvement in the near future:

Josh Gentles - Rangers

Welsh youth international signed his first professional contract in February 2023 and has taken giant strides within the academy scene in recent season, gaining plenty of experience in the Scottish Youth Cup, SPFL Trusty Trophy and Glasgow Cup competitions. Currently on loan at League One side Alloa Athletic. Position: Forward

Kyle Ure - Celtic

Tasted silverware as captain of Celtic’ under-18 side after lifting the 2023 Scottish Youth Cup. Has been a mainstay for the B-team and is known from his ability to pick a pass and cut through opposition backlines. Signed a new two-year contract extension last month, keeping him at the club until June 2027. Position: Central midfield

Paul Nsio - Rangers

Englishman made his first-team debut within two months of joining the Gers academy back in August 2022 but has had to remain patient for opportunities since then. Was part of Clement’s senior squad for their pre-season tour last summer and has made a couple of substitute appearances in recent months, both domestically and in Europe. A top talent in the making. Position: Central midfield

Mitchell Robertson - Celtic

Current skipper of the Hoops B-team, Robertson was part of Celtic’s victorious 2023 Youth Cup side and recently joined team mate Kyle Ure in putting pen to paper on a new deal. A regular under Stephen McManus, he continues to gain valuable experience within the youth ranks, having played in the Premier League International Cup and UEFA Youth League. Position: Centre-back

Blaine McClure - Rangers

Northern Ireland youth international has been a standout performer at under-18 level and made the step up to the reserves last month aged 17 and scored on his first start. Currently on loan at League One side Kelty Hearts, working under Celtic hero Charlie Mulgrew. Position: Defensive midfield

Francis Turley - Celtic

Signed from Glentoran in his homeland back in 2022, he initially linked up with the Under-18s but developed quickly and transitioned up to B-team level where he managed to nail down a regular role within the squad. Has continued his rapid development and was rewarded by Brendan Rodgers with his senior debut as a late substitute against St Mirren earlier in the season. Position: Central midfield

Leyton Grant - Rangers

A player that the Ibrox club have high hopes for. Has been part of Rangers youth system since the age of 12 and captained the Under-18 side. Has enjoyed regular B-team exposure and is a Scotland youth internationalist. Currently on loan at League Two side Stirling Albion. Position: Centre-back

Jude Bonnar - Celtic

Similar to Grant, the 19-year-old has been part of the Hoops academy since the age of seven after being spotted playing for Mill United Boys Club and has gradually worked his way up through the ranks. Signed his first pro contract towards the end of 2021 and is now a fully-fledged member of the B-team, where he has produced several top performances this term. Position: Central midfield

Archie Stevens - Rangers

Perhaps the next big thing? England youth international who is more than capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, but is strongest on the right flank. Possesses an explosive turn of pace and starred in the 2024 Youth Cup Final win over Aberdeen. Has been involved in first-team training session and the occasional matchday squad. Currently on loan at Championship side Dunfermline Athletic. Position: Winger

Colby Donovan - Celtic

Promoted to the B-team set up full-time last season, the young defender has carried his impressive form towards the end of the 2023/24 season into this campaign. Travelled with the first-team squad on their pre-season tour of the United States last summer and is highly-rated among academy staff at Lennoxtown. Position: Right-back

Zander Hutton - Rangers

Has played predominantly for the B-team in recent seasons, but has travelled with Clement’s senior squad in the Europa League this season to help fill the club’s UEFA homegrown quota. Will have gained valuable experience of being involved in the matchday squad for the visit to Old Trafford last month. Position: Right-back

Lewis Dobbie - Celtic

Featured in Celtic’s first ever Lowland League game vs Bonnyrigg Rose a few years ago at a time when he moved between the Under-18s and B-team set-up. Now a regular in Stephen McManus’ squad, the versatile attacker is known for his tireless workrate and eye for goal after developing a knack of scoring on the big occasion. Position: Winger/Forward