Supporters threw tennis balls and oranges onto the Dens Park pitch at kick-off on Sunday - with the 2-0 loss highlighting a need for urgent change

The Celtic Fans Collective have warned of taking “further action” against the club’s hierarchy in their ongoing attempt to drive urgent change at boardroom level.

Supporters continued to display their discontent towards those in charge by staging their latest protest at the start of Sunday’s 2-0 Premiership loss to Dundee at Dens Park. An array of balls and oranges were thrown on to the pitch, causing a four minute delay to the match.

It follows a recent silent protest against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and further demonstrations at previous games, with a large section of the Hoops fanbase launching a 'Not Another Penny' campaign - vowing to stop spending their hard-earned money on the club through merchandise and food & drink sales.

Punter have been demanding key figures at the club, like chief executive Michael Nicholson, chairman Peter Lawwell and chief finance officer Chris McKay, resign from their positions immediately over Celtic’s perceived transfer failings in the summer.

Celtic Fans Collective vow to continue protests at future matches

A recent meeting with Nicholson and McKay failed to bring about a positive outcome and only served to highlight the need for change And the CFC - an organisation which brings together various fan groups - has released a statement promising they won’t stop anytime soon.

The said: “At yesterday’s match, the Celtic Fans Collective conducted its latest protest action as part of the ongoing campaign against the Celtic board.

“On the kick-off whistle, fans threw a mixture of balls and tangerines onto the park. This caused a short hold-up to the game where Celtic board members were once again exposed live on TV as thousands of supporters loudly and clearly sent a message that the current board is unfit for purpose.

“Unfortunately, the team's performance was symptomatic of the current state of the club and what fans watched was a direct consequence of the failed strategy of the board. Yesterday's result underlined the urgent need for change in the boardroom with a looming January transfer window which will be critical to the success of this season.

“It is self-evident that we cannot approach January with the same complacency and arrogance that we have seen in recent windows and that a change in approach is required.

“Through the 'Not Another Penny' boycott initiative and further actions, the Celtic Fans Collective will continue to coordinate activity to force positive change and hold the Celtic board to account.”