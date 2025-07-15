The defender has been kept out of the first-team picture by head coach Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford

Manchester United have been told that one of their fringe players could be set to join Celtic this summer - but his hefty wages could prove a snagging issue in negotiations.

The Red Devils have yet to part ways with any of their players so far during this transfer window, but five have been informed to seek a move away from Old Trafford, with those names being Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia.

If United aren’t able to sell the quintet, head coach Ruben Amorim may have to settle for loan deals again, just as they did last year with four of the five (not Garnacho).

However, for the Scottish champions to strike a potential deal to land Malacia’s signature it could all hinge on one major factor that they may not be able to meet.

Tyrell Malacia to Celtic in the pipeline

Left-back Malacia spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, making 12 appearances in total. The Dutchman helped them clinch the Eredivisie title with a dramatic late comeback to overhaul Ajax at the summit, but he has now returned to Manchester, and looking for his next destination.

There has been no indication that PSV want to bring the him back, with reports now linking the Hoops to the 25-year-old international.

According to Football Insider, Malacia, who joined United for £13m back in 2022, could be involved in a potential loan move to Glasgow’s east end, despite the fact that Brendan Rodgers has already brought back Kieran Tierney, who left Arsenal as a free agent at the end of the season.

The report quotes journalist Pete O’Rourke, who states that sources have told him that Malacia’s wages could be the only hurdle to overcome regarding a switch north of the border. He said: “It’ll be a struggle for Celtic to meet his wages unless Manchester United subsidise them – that’s probably the only way a potential deal could happen.

“He is one of those players that Manchester United are openly willing to sell; he’s been allowed to return late for pre-season to try and sort out his future. Celtic would be an attractive proposition for someone like Malacia next season.”

Does Tyrell Malacia have a future at Man United?

Malacia has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United, having fallen behind the likes of Patrick Dorgu, Luke Shaw and Noussair Mazraoui, who can all play in his position. It now looks almost certain he will leave the club after being left out of the first-team fold by Amorim.

However, a permanent transfer could be tricky to secure at present, and if the Red Devils are reluctant to subsidise a large chunk of his wages, a loan deal could also prove difficult to push through.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand was previously full of praise for Malacia in his debut season when he enjoyed a lot more game time. Following a 2-1 win against Liverpool, Ferdinand said on his Podcast: “Malacia today was tremendous, outstanding. He reminds me of Patrice Evra in many ways… There aren’t many left-backs… who have gone out of a game and kept Mohamed Salah quiet.”