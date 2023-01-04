How Celtic & Rangers market value compares to this time last year

After a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw Celtic lose out on the Scottish Premiership title to Rangers for the first time in ten years, the Glasgow giants went onto turn things around last season as they appointed Ange Postecoglou and delved into the transfer market a little deeper.

Celtic have since signed the likes of Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota - splashing the cash and strengthening their domination over their local rivals. It is only a matter of days since the January transfer opened and Celtic have welcomed three new arrivals in Alistair Johnston, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata. Rangers too have looked to fork out the money to challenge for the title and are determined to not get left behind, bringing in players such as Ben Davies, Antonio Colak and Juninho Bacuna - the latter of which made only six league appearances before he was shipped off to Birmingham City.

With Celtic and Rangers sat at least 15 points above third place in the league table, it comes as no surprise that both clubs’ market value is over £100m more than the next most valuable club (Hearts). We have taken a look at each Scottish top flight club’s value and how it compares to this time last year.

1. Ross County Current value: €7.95m. Jan 2022 value: €7.83m. Value increase: 1.6%

2. St Mirren Current value: €8.35m. Jan 2022 value: €8.65m. Value increase: -3.5%

3. Motherwell Current value: €9m. Jan 2022 value: €9.08m. Value increase: -0.8%

4. Livingston Current value: €9.48m. Jan 2022 value: €9.23m. Value increase: 2.7%