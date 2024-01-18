One of Celtic’s summer signings faces an uncertain future, while rivals Rangers have been hit with a transfer blow.

It has been a fairly quiet transfer window so far in the Scottish Premiership and it is suspected that there will be more outgoings than incomings at Celtic Park during the remainder of the transfer window.

Sky Sports explains that the defending champions are willing to listen to offers for as many as six different players in the coming weeks as Brendan Rodgers aims to raise funds by selling some of his fringe players.

Summer signing Gustaf Lagerbielke is one of the players linked with a move away from Parkhead. The 23-year-old defender has struggled for regular game time this season and has been limited to just nine appearances in all competitions with just six of those coming in the league.

Lagerbiekle has fallen behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Liam Scales in recent weeks and it is suspected by the Daily Record that the Hoops will look to loan out the Swedish international in January to free up extra wages.

Italian outfit Genoa and Leece have both been linked with moves for the defender, but Record Sport understands that the most solid interest comes from Hellas Verona, who are no strangers to the Scottish market, having recently signed Josh Doig from Hibs.

Doig, himself is the subject of interest from various clubs, and his potential sale could free up the wages for Verona to make a move for Lagerbiekle.

Rangers look set to miss out on loan move for defender as Fabrizio Romano offers update

Title challengers Rangers have been handed a transfer blow as they look to miss out on their pursuit for Czech Republic defender David Jurasek.

Earlier reports from Sports Witness had suggested that the Gers were interested in making a move for Jurasek, who is searching for first team football after the arrival of left back Alvaro Fernandez from Manchester United.

Hoffenheim look to have beaten Rangers to the signature of Jurasek and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Bundesliga outfit are closing in on a deal with an option to buy clause.