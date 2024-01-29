Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers have little time remaining to do business as we approach the end of the January transfer window.

The Hoops have added just one player to their squad so far in the form of ‘dynamic’ German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna. Kuhn has been described by Brendan Rodgers as the type of ‘profile’ that his team needed, but there's still further speculation of a move for one more player in the final few days.

The Daily Record understands that Rodgers is keen to add a centre forward to his team and one name that has caught the attention of fans in recent weeks is in-form Aberdeen attacker Bojan Miovski.

The North Macedonia international has fired in an impressive 14 goals from 27 appearances in all competitions this term - adding to the excellent 18 goals in 41 appearances that he recorded in his debut campaign.

Former Celtic hero John Hartson has urged the Hoops to make a move for Miovski and feels the signing would tip the title race in the favour of his former club.

He told the Sunday Post: “I’ve seen Bojan Miovski a few times and I really like the look of him. I think he’d do well at Celtic. He has been a regular goalscorer for Aberdeen and knows what it takes at this level and for his country, Macedonia. Bojan has a nice first touch, holds the ball up well and brings others into play. He also powers towards goal when the time is right and causes defenders all sorts of problems.”

Various fees have been mentioned when discussing a potential move for Miovski and it is speculated that the player falls somewhere between the bracket of £3m to £6m.

Harson said: “In terms of a transfer fee, different numbers have been mentioned, from £3 million to £6 million. The bottom line is that Aberdeen will have their value and any interested club will know what they think he’s worth.

“Personally, I’d have him in the bracket between £3.5m and £4m. That would be good business. Kyogo Furuhashi is outstanding and as long as he stays fit then we’ll be fine. But there is a wee niggle that we should still bring someone in for the forward area.”

Rangers change January transfer plans as they react to injury blow

Rangers are keen to sign a centre forward in the closing stages of the transfer window as Philippe Clement and his recruitment team react to Abdallah Sima’s devastating injury blow.

Sima was injured while in training with Senegal at the African Cup of Nations. An exact time scale on his injury has not yet been determined, but Clement did confirm that he will face a ‘long period’ on the sidelines.

Football Insider sources claim the Gers will focus their attention on signing a replacement for Sima before the close of play on 1 February.