Celtic plan to sell £11.5m trio to fund sensational reunion as ex-Premier League pair set their sights on Rangers
Under-pressure Rangers boss Philippe Clement eased concerns surrounding his future at Ibrox by claiming a stunning 3-0 victory over Celtic.
Ianis Hagi, Robin Propper and Danilo were the heroes at Ibrox as Clement finally claimed an Old Firm derby triumph over Brendan Rodgers at the seventh time of asking.
“It's a very important win. It gives belief to everyone following Rangers,” said Clement.
“This new squad is building, there is a lot of potential in it and we will work hard to make it better. That is my job to do, and my mission, also.”
Rangers victory over Celtic was much needed after substandard performances against St Mirren and Motherwell in December, and the Ibrox side will now look to keep the same intensity when they travel to a resurgent Hibs this weekend.
Meanwhile, Celtic, who tasted defeat for the first time in the Premiership this season, will be targeting a huge response when they take on St Mirren.
Ahead of this weekend’s Premiership action, Glasgow World takes a look at the latest talking point from both Old Firm clubs.
Triple January sale on the cards at Celtic as high-profile return mooted
Scottish Premiership pacesetters Celtic have informed Luis Palma, Alexandro Bernabei and Maik Nawrocki that they are all allowed to leave Parkhead in the January transfer window.
Football Insider reporter Peter O’Rourke claims Brendan Rodgers is keen to offload some of the fringe members of his squad to raise funds for further quality additions which will arrive either in January or over the summer.
Bernabei joined Brazilian outfit Internachional on loan in March and is poised to complete a permanent move for a figure of around £4.5m.
Nawrocki, who is yet to make an appearance for Celtic this season, is believed to be seeking regular game time at another destination.
Meanwhile, Palma, after playing just 212 minutes across all competitions, has experienced a dramatic fall from grace in Rodgers’ pecking order after a stellar campaign last term.
These wholesale departures are expected to help fund Celtic’s pursuit of former fan favourite Kieran Tierney as he approaches the final few months of his Arsenal contract.
The £25m defender is free to begin talks with clubs outside of the Premier League this month, with talks having already begun between Celtic and the 27-year-old’s agent, according to Sky Sports.
The Scottish Sun adds that discussions between both parties are progressing nicely and has even sensationally claimed that an announcement on his return could be made by the end of next week.
Tierney racked up 170 appearances during his first stint at Celtic and formed part of the team which lifted four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.
Ex-Premier League pair set sights on Rangers managerial role
Philippe Clement’s future in the Rangers dugout has been the subject of great debate with many supporters throughout the season.
As it stands, the Gers are 11 points adrift of leaders Celtic and even a thumping derby day victory has not been enough to silence all of the Belgian’s critics.
While Clement’s future in the Ibrox dugout is not thought to be under imminent threat, reports from Football Insider claim that the hierarchy are keeping an eye out for any potential replacements in the summer.
The outlet claims that former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is one of the leading contenders for the role along with ex-Ibrox favourite Kevin Muscat and former Southampton boss Russell Martin.
