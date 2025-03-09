Scottish giants Celtic feature prominently in UEFA’s annual European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report

A new UEFA financial report has ranked Celtic in the top 20 most profitable clubs in Europe - with Rangers also displayed growth in another area.

The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report, issued by the governing body, was published on Thursday with president Aleksander Ceferin describing it as the “ultimate guide to the European football finances”.

And it makes for positive reading for those of a Hoops persuasion, in particular with the Parkhead club featuring among the 10 largest pre-tax profits recorded on the continent for 2024 as well as featuring in the top 20 for kit and merchandising sales.

Celtic among top 10 largest pre-tax profits in Europe

While the €21 million (£17.6m) figure for 2024 represents a drop from the massive €47m (£39.3m) in 2023, it’s still enough to place the Scottish champions SEVENTH in the list alongside reigning Europa League winners Atalanta.

German Bundesliga giants and Celtic’s Champions League play-off round conquerors Bayern Munich lead the way in this list, recording a pre-tax profit of €63m (£52.7m) for the calendar year.

Celtic’s player trading model is a key factor in their healthy financial figures, with qualification for back-to-back Champions league campaigns and the high-profile departures of players such as Matt O’Riley, whose summer move to Premier League outfit Brighton set a new record transfer fee received by a Scottish club which stood at £25m following Jota’s lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

Rangers feature among top 20 for gate revenue

Rangers, meanwhile, have made the top 20 clubs for gate revenue in Europe through 2024, with the Ibrox club seeing a drastic 47 per cent rise in this kind of income over the past five years.

The Light Blues dropped once place to 19th but managed to bank €53m (£44.4m) from supporters coming through the turnstiles last year, which is on a par with Borussia Dortmund. They are a long way behind top earners Real Madrid at €185m (£155m), with UEFA reporting an 11 per cent growth in gate revenue across Europe last year.

Rangers’ figure represents a substantial improvement from 2019’s total of €36m (£30.1m). In that five-year timeframe, the Light Blues have managed to re-establish themselves as a European force, with former boss Steven Gerrard guiding the club back into the group stage of the Europa league in his first season in charge back in 2018. Since then, they have been a regular presence in the latter stages of the second-tier competition.