The Hoops face major competition as they look to add to their defensive ranks this summer.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to strenghten his defence during the close-season as his side look to retain their Scottish Premier League title.

The Hoops boss is hoping to complete a permanent move for USA international Cameron Carter-Vickers after he enjoyed a successful loan spell at Celtic Park.

The centre-back is believed to have agreed terms with the clubs and negotiations over a fee are ongoing with his parent club.

Manchester City duo Ko Itakura and Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Hammarby IF’s Iraq international Mohanad Jeazhe are also being monitored as the Australian looks to strengthen his ranks.

One new name on the radar is KAA Gent’s Kenya international Joseph Okumu and the player’s agent has suggested German giants Borussia Dortmund have made an official inquiry and Celtic and Arsenal have made ‘informal’ approaches for his client.

He told People Daily Kenya: “We have had informal interests from English side Arsenal and Scottish giants Celtic.

“But, German side Borussia Dortmund is the first side to make an official inquiry about the central defender who is open to a move if a proper agreement is reached.”