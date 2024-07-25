A Rangers match programme from 1948 is expected to fetch a four figure sum at auction. Picture date: Thursday November 30, 2023.

A roundup of the latest transfer stories for Celtic and Rangers.

With both Glasgow sides now off the mark with their summer recruitment, the two clubs are continuing to navigate their way through the transfer window, with plenty of movement still expected from the two parties.

Let’s take a look at the latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers as we approach the start of the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season.

Goalkeeper joins ex-Celtic boss’ new club

After a lot of speculation over joining former Celtic manager Neil Lennon at his new club, Benjamin Siegrist has pursued a move to FC Rapid București. The shot-stopper embarks on a new chapter in his career, having been an all but unused option during his time at Parkhead.

Lennon was named manager of the Romanian side in May and has cherry-picked the ex-Celtic star for his team heading into the new season.