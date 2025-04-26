Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The £11m summer signing has lacked consistency as times this season - but Chris Sutton feels he’s come in for some unfair criticism

Chris Sutton has suggested that Celtic’s record-breaking £11 million summer signing Arne Engels was recruited as a “development player” as he reflected on the midfielder’s first year at Parkhead.

The former FC Augsburg star, 21, has come in for stinging criticism from supporters at times this season due to a lack of consistency, with many anticipating the Belgian international would have made a bigger impact than he has to date in a Hoops shirt.

But Celtic icon Sutton has moved to quell expectations levels by pointing to Engels age and claims he may have been affected by his lofty price tag which have impacted some of his performances.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “With respect to his other clubs, he played for clubs who are used to that sort of level of pressure and expectation. You have to win every week, you have to be at the level, you can’t drop off.

“I think he’s done alright, it’s unfortunate for him that he’s had that big price tag and immediately people think ‘£11 million, whatever it was Celtic forked out for him... he should be the finished article’.

“That’s not the market Celtic are in when they’re signing players. You’re spending that sort of money on a development players, that’s what Arne Engels is. He’s still a young man.

“Maybe at the start of the season he was a little bit inconsistent but I think he’s still done alright. I expect that in the next couple of seasons he’ll really come to the fore. But he hasn’t been as bad as some people have made out because of the price tag.”

Reacting to his first taste of title glory with Celtic, Engels declared: “It’s an amazing feeling. We worked hard for it the full year and everybody deserves it. Today, it was a wonderful performance from everybody. Now we can finally celebrate, it’s well deserved.

“We showed from the first minute that we wanted to be champions today. Everybody was there in the right mindset and wanted to win this championship because we could’ve won it at home but we lost against St Johnstone. So we couldn’t really let it slip away and that’s what we did today. I’m really proud of the boys.

Asked what the biggest lesson learned about being a Celtic player is this season, Engels responded: “That you need to be on it every single game and on the big occasions. We wanted to show that today and we did that, so it’s an amazing feeling to be champions.

“I learned also that you need to work really hard and recover really well because all the games follow so quickly. The boys did amazing and we’re now one final away from winning three trophies, so everyone has that same mindset now. Okay, we can celebrate today, of course, but I think tomorrow or the day after we’ll all be in the same mindset of winning the Rangers game and then the (Scottish Cup) final.”