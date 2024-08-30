Celtic shatter transfer record as £11m Bundesliga star completes four-year deal
Celtic have announced the record-breaking £11 million signing of midfielder Arne Engels from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on a four-year deal. The 20-year-old Belgian international becomes the Hoops most expensive player in their history and has been recruited as a direct replacement for Matt O’Riley, who joined English Premier League side Brighton for a club record fee earlier this week.
Engles progressed through boyhood team Club Brugge’s youth academy before making the step up to their reserve side, Club NXT. He signed for Augsburg last year and has gone on score three goals in 52 Bundesliga appearances.
Highly-rated Engles who was called up to the senior Belgian national team earlier today by head coach Domenico Tedesco for the upcoming Nations League campaign. He has featured regularly for his country at every age group from Under-15s to Under-21s Commenting on his latest signing, manager Brendan Rodgers said: “We are delighted to bring Arne to Celtic. He is an exciting young player of real quality who has already made his mark at a really high level in the Bundesliga.
“He has a wide range of attributes which will allow him to play a number of positions in midfield, so we feel he is an excellent acquisition for the Club. I think Arne’s style of play, his energy and his technical ability really will suit our game model.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.