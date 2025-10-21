The legendary former Ibrox skipper has had his say on the appointment

Barry Ferguson has thrown his full support behind Rangers' decision to appoint Danny Rohl as their new manager - even though he was the Ibrox hierarchy’s third-choice candidate.

The 36-year-old German was named as Russell Martin's successor on Monday night, having impressed during the Light Blues’ three-week recruitment process.

It’s understood Rohl's appeal lies in his coaching abilities and vast experience of working at clubs with high expectations. However, some fans have already expressed concern over his lack of experience as a head coach and his similarity in profile to Martin.

Danny Rohl will get Rangers fans onside by hitting ground running

But legendary former Gers captain Ferguson, who was named interim boss last season, believes that if Rohl can hit the ground running and start winning games immediately, he will gain the support of the Rangers fans.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, he said: “It's been a long two weeks for the Rangers fans. It looked like Steven Gerrard was coming back, I was quite happy with that.

“The contract negotiations didn't go well, then Kevin Muscat looked to be getting the job. Again, I think that would have been a really good appointment because he's been a manager for 12 years and he's doing a fine job in Asia.

“On Sunday night it breaks that Muscat isn't getting the job and then it's Danny Rohl - who last week ruled himself out. So it's been a bit of a crazy 15 or 16 days for the Rangers fans.

“Now they've got a new manager in place, I've seen that he likes to set high standards... his high standards have got to be winning games of football as quickly as possible. If he does that, he'll certainly get the support of the Rangers supporters.”

Rangers title charge ‘still on the cards’ insists Ferguson

Rangers are currently sitting sixth in the Scottish Premiership table, with only one win from their opening eight league games after salvaging a 2-2 draw with Dundee United last weekend.

However, Ferguson isn’t concerned about their league position at this stage and believes a title charge could still be on the cards as Rohl prepares for his first challenge as manager in Thursday’s Europa League tie against SK Brann in Norway.

“No, not at this stage,” Ferguson admitted. “Eight games. 30 games to go. 90 points to play for. There's still a lot of football.

“They are still in four competitions. Hopefully he can come in and certainly make a difference. One thing I'll be doing is getting right behind him.”