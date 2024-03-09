Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recent defeats for both Rangers and Celtic keeps the battle at the top of the Scottish Premiership wide open but Philippe Clement's side still hold a two-point advantage at the top of the table. The finish line is in sight but the scales could tip in either direction between now and the end of the season.

Regardless of which team get their hands on the trophy, both clubs will be looking to strengthen their ranks during the summer transfer window. As the two Glasgow rivals continue to battle shoulder-to-shoulder for the silverware, let's take a look at some of their latest transfer links.

Celtic set aside 'huge funds' for winger

Celtic are on the market for a new winger to replace Liel Abada following his move to MLS side Charlotte FC. The Israeli international admitted leaving Parkhead was 'not in his plans' but Brendan Rodgers revealed he has not been in a position to play amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

After securing £10 million through the sale of Abada, the Hoops are now looking to replace the 22-year-old, who contributed 13 goals and nine assists across all competitions. last season. According to Football Insider, Celtic want to bring in an 'A-list talent' and have set aside 'huge funds' in order to make a blockbuster move happen this summer.

The club are already working on a shortlist of options and 'laying the groundwork' for a deal as they target a 'direct, pacy' new signing on the right-wing.

Rangers and Celtic join race for Austrian duo

Both Celtic and Rangers are keeping tabs on Rapid Vienna duo Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl amid heavy interest from England. That's according to HITC, who report that Crystal Palace, Fulham, Burnley, Wolves and Leicester City are all interested in the two.

Querfeld, a 20-year-old centre-back, has just over a year left on his current contract in Austria, while 23-year-old midfielder Seidl only signed for Vienna last summer. Siedl has contributed nine goals and six assists across all competitions so far this season and hasn't missed a single match, so it's more than likely he will be harder to snag a deal for.