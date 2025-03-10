Celtic set sights on Scottish Championship pair but risk missing out on double deal

Celtic have been back in action this weekend

Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table as they chase down another title. Brendan Rodgers’ side have lost only twice in the league this season and have proved to be a tough nut to crack.

The Hoops have 75 points on the board having won 24 of their 29 league games. They are a whopping 16 points clear ahead of rivals Rangers in 2nd.

Rodgers was brought back to Celtic Park back in June 2023 following Ange Postecoglou’s exit to Tottenham Hotspur. The 51-year-old has since won 71% of matches.

Celtic have eyed Airdrie pair

Celtic have considered Airdrie twins Cole and Dylan Williams, according to journalist Alan Nixon. However, they risk losing out on the pair to Rotherham United.

Reporter Nixon has written on his Patreon page: “Rotherham United have leapt to the front of the queue for Airdrie teenage twins Cole and Dylan Williams. The midfield pair are due to spend a week in England shortly to have a look at the Millers as a potential home. The Williams boys are also fancied by Celtic but fancy a move to England to get a quicker route to first team football.”

The 17-years-old are both being tipped for bright futures in the game and may have been identified by Celtic as two players for the long-term. Football Insider claimed last year that Everton and Crystal Palace are admirers.

Rotherham could be the ideal next destination for them though as their chances of first-team football would be greater in the third tier in England. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Millers under Scotsman Steve Evans following their relegation from the Championship.

They finished in the bottom three along with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town and many expected them to mount an immediate push for promotion. However, it hasn’t panned out that way.

Celtic latest

Celtic won 5-2 away at St Mirren in their last league outing before their Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian. Speaking after their win against the Buddies last Saturday, Rodgers said: “It’s one of my favourite results of the season.

“It’s our third game in a week, and it’s a tough place to come against a team which has had some fantastic results against the so-called big clubs, and on a difficult surface, so to score five goals and get the result was so good. There’s lot of work with nine games still to go, plus we want to win the Scottish Cup, so it’s really just focusing on one game at a time.

“I think now, thankfully, what we can do is get some freshness back into the players because that’s the little bit that’s been missing from our defending. We’ve had so many games and so much energy put in, and that fraction of concentration and speed in our pressing we’re just missing. But we’ll do that over the course of the coming weeks. With one game a week we can recover, train specifically and then go into the games in a really good place.”