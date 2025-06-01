A Celtic viewpoint on the takeover at Rangers by 49ers Enterprises and co has been predicted.

A former star insists Celtic will have a clear stance on the takeover at Rangers.

49ers Enterprises and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh have taken a majority shareholding at Ibrox to beckon a new era. Celtic have dominated Scottish football for well over a decade and fans at Rangers hope fresh investment can bring them back to the top.

Bobby Petta isn’t sure Celtic will be all that bothered by the news at their bitter rivals. He believes the onus is on the Light Blues to pose a challenge to the champions, not for Celtic to feel any sort of fear factor from Ibrox.

Petta told the Sunday Post: "As long as Brendan Rodgers is there then they stay on the right road For me, it doesn't matter what happens at Rangers. Sure, keep an eye on it and be vigilant, but they shouldn't be able to get too close to Celtic in the next year. I think Celtic will win the league and that will be five-in-a-row. It's getting higher and higher all the time.

"It's up to Rangers to be stronger and more consistent to make a proper challenge over 38 games. "Let's see if they are capable of doing it under the new owners and the new manager. There are still lots of questions unanswered at Rangers. If I was at Celtic right now I'd be thinking to myself: ‘Bring it on and let's see what you've got'. I would not be scared in any manner of Rangers. Celtic is the dominant football club and has had incredible success in the past 25 years. It all started when Martin O'Neill arrived and the success has never stopped."

Celtic hero’s response to Hoops season

The club hero continued on Celtic: “The season finished last week and, all things considered, it was a very good campaign. Every July during pre-season, the remit from the manager to the squad is to win the league title. The cups are always nice but are regarded as a bonus. So, it was "job done' and now they are all on holiday and will report in the next month or so. When they come back they will be recharged and ready to go again.

"The manager will also want to bring in some new faces to strengthen his squad. It still lacks a bit of depth and quality. Sure, the squad is the best in the country by some considerable distance, but it is not perfect. There is work to be done. It could well be that three or four moves on that you are not too bothered about losing.

"But one or two might be sold that you would rather keep. However, when big offers come in it is hard to turn them down. Players may also say that they want to test themselves in a stronger league and you have to respect their wishes, although you can't let three or four of your best players all leave at the same time.”