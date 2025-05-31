The latest on Celtic and Rangers’ pursuit of a talented EFL winger

Rangers and Celtic transfer target Tyrhys Dolan has once again hinted that he’s likely to be on the move this summer.

The Blackburn Rovers winger is approaching the final weeks of his contract at Ewood Park and looks set to try and climb the ranks with either a move to a top-flight Premier League club, a Championship promotion contender or a club competing in an elite European competition. Dolan is understood by the Lancashire Telegraph to be on holiday at this moment in time as he recovers from a long season with the Riversiders which saw Blackburn finish in seventh position and only two points adrift of the play-offs after a strong end to the season as manager Valérien Ismaël bounced back from an initial sluggish start.

Rovers would be due a compensation fee if Dolan does depart, with the 23-year-old notably making a name for himself in Blue and White after being released from Preston North End in 2020. Rangers and Celtic have both been credited with interest.

What has Tyrhys Dolan said about his Blackburn future?

Tyrhys Dolan hinted in a recent interview that this summer may be the perfect time for him to move on and take on a new challenge. The 23-year-old expressed his gratitude to Rovers for giving him the opportunity and said the club will always hold a special place in his heart.

Dolan said, via The Times while opening up about the death of his close friend Jeremy Wisten: “I’m very grateful to Blackburn. "I’ve been through some of the worst as well as the best times in my life while being there. The club means so much to me. I made my professional debut for them and they helped me so much when Jeremy died. But it’s a short career and I’ve always wanted to play at the top level, and at this point, I’m a free agent with the belief in myself to perform anywhere."

Dolan has been heavily linked with Celtic plus Rangers and it was notably a former Hoops boss in Tony Mowbray that gave him his first taste of professional football.

“Tony Mowbray was the manager and he said ‘Who’s that over there’, and the academy manager told him they’d just signed me,” Dolan said. “He said ‘I’ll bring him up with us and see how he does’, and I never looked back. Some of the older players said they couldn’t believe I’d been released by Preston.”

Why Tyrhys Dolan is a target for Celtic and Rangers

Tyrhys Dolan is a pacey winger that can play both as a central attacking midfielder and on the right wing. He’s scored seven goals and contributed six assists from 44 league appearances this term and has been a catalyst in Blackburn’s upturn in fortunes after a relegation battle last season.

Overall, he’s racked up 191 appearances at Championship level and has blossomed into one of the top playmakers in the league. His availability comes at a time when Celtic are facing a battle to retain the services of Daizen Maeda and at a time when Rangers are weighing up whether to make Vaclav Cerny’s stay a permanent one after a productive loan spell.

Dolan is 23-years-old, with plenty of room to improve, without a club and available for free, making him potentially a huge bargain for Scotland’s leading clubs as they aim to assemble teams that can win the Premiership in the 2025/26 campaign.