Celtic could be looking for transfer cover at left-back in the summer transfer window.

Celtic could make a move for an EFL star who’s made his way from non-league to a Wembley hero, it’s claimed.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to strengthen his Hoops ranks this summer and has already made one move with Kieran Tierney returning to his boyhood club after time at Arsenal. The left-back has had his injury troubles since leaving Celtic though and Greg Taylor could make a move out of Parkhead in the summer, with his contract expiring.

According to the Scottish Sun, Peterborough United’s Harley Mills is now in Celtic’s transfer line of vision. The 19-year-old has played 20 times for the Posh and notably scored a free kick at Wembley earlier this season as Darren Ferguson’s side shocked Birmingham City - managed by ex Celtic coach Chris Davies - in the EFL Trophy final.

Harley Mills to Celtic transfer rumour

The report states: “Celtic have targeted Peterborough full-back Harley Mills as back-up for Kieran Tierney next season. Posh were mulling over a £1million approach from Fulham for the ex- Aston Villa trainee. But now the Hoops have entered the race for the left-back. Mills was playing at non-league Enfield at the start of last season. He cemented a spot in boss Darren Ferguson’s side, and his fine performances had scouts flocking to watch him.”

Mills has gone the hard way around to links to a club like Celtic, leaving Aston Villa’s academy and then spending time in the senior game at non-league level. Talent has never been in doubt as Peterborough's U18s manager, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, said in 2023 of the type of talent Mills is. He told club media upon the youngster penning a two-year professional development contract: “Harley has been outstanding since the turn of the year and has fully deserved this opportunity.

“He was arguably one of the most consistent performers for the under 18s last season and was a big reason for the form throughout the team at the backend of the campaign. Harley has shown how much he values defending now and has real quality when in possession of the ball and has a wonder of a left foot. We are delighted that he has agreed a contract with the club."

Peterborough United praise for Celtic target

Boss Ferguson reckons it was a spell in non-league that has been the making of a man now said to be on Celtic’s radar. He said: “Harley is such a talented boy. He’s had to wait patiently but when he’s been called upon, he’s shown really great temperament. It’s interesting how different players develop in different ways. We felt like a move to Non-League would be good for Harley and his time there really helped him become a man.

“When you are in Non-League, you are playing week in, week out in a physical and demanding environment. It’s such a great learning curve for young players and helps them develop in so many ways.”

On Mill’s dream free kick, Ferguson said: “Kwame (Poku) wanted to take it and I was screaming, ‘let Harley take it’, because he’s fantastic at free-kicks. His deliveries are on the money all the time and fantastic. No, it wasn’t my decision. Kwame is good at many things, but not that. For the kid (Harley), he’s come through the academy, scored at Wembley, a fantastic day for the boy.”