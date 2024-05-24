The midfielder is a wanted man

Leeds United, Man Utd and others have been linked with the Celtic star ahead of transfer season.

Matt O’Riley has had admiring glances from Leeds United as Newcastle United ramp up a scouting mission.

The Danish international’s form at Parkhead this season has prompted several glances ahead of the summer window. Man Utd are said to have been tracking him since 2022, the year he made his move from MK Dons to Parkhead under Ange Postecoglou.

It was claimed this month that Brighton are on the prowl for him, with fellow Premier League sides Everton and West Ham also keen. According to The Chronicle, Newcastle had a scouting representative in the stands at Celtic Park last weekend as the Hoops beat St Mirren 3-2 on Premiership trophy day.

They also suggest Leeds United and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers’ former club Leicester City have also “looked at” the 23-year-old. Leeds are vying for promotion to the English Premier League through the Championship play-offs, but currently, there are said to be six teams playing at the top table next term interested in O’Riley.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have been mentioned as foreign options. Celtic are said to be wanting a blockbuster £50m for him, which would smash the £25m fees received for Jota and Kieran Tierney in recent times. This weekend, O’Riley has a Scottish Cup final with Rangers to focus on.

During last weekend’s title celebrations, O’Riley admitted leaving Celtic would not be an easy thing to do. He said: “It would be very difficult (to walk away from Celtic). I have said before, the club means a lot to me now.

