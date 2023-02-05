One Celtic star gave little away when he was quizzed on his future in the aftermath of Sunday’s win at St Johnstone.

Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy gave little away as he discussed his future after putting in a man of the match display in Sunday’s win at St Johnstone.

The Australian international has been in fine form since returning from the World Cup Finals in December as he scored six goals and provided three assists in his last nine appearances in all competitions to help Ange Postecoglou’s side progress in their quest for league and cup success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mooy was instrumental once again on Sunday afternoon as Celtic eased to a 4-1 win at McDiarmid Park as he capped a masterful display in midfield by grabbing his side’s third goal of the day. An Andrew Considine own goal got the scoring underway just before the quarter-hour mark before Kyogo Furuhashi doubled Celtic’s advantage midway through the first-half.

Aaron Mooy gave little away on his long-term future after impressing in Celtic’s 4-1 win at St Johnstone (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

A fine finish from Drey Wright gave the hosts some hope of mounting a comeback but Mooy restored the two-goal lead seven minutes before half-time. The current SPL leaders remained in control in the second-half and David Turnbull produced a fitting end to a fine display when he added a fourth goal in the final minute as his side maintained their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Mooy will now turn his attention towards next Saturday’s Scottish Cup fifth round home tie against St Mirren - but there have been questions about whether he could extend his stay in Glasgow beyond the end of next season when his current deal is said to come to a close.

Advertisement

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mooy was asked about a possible new deal and said: “Long-term? I’m getting a bit older but I am just enjoying what I am doing day-by-day and that’s as far as I think ahead. We will see.”

Advertisement