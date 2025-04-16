Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Hoops, Aberdeen and Scotland defender endured a disastrous first spell in charge of League One side Kelty Hearts

Former Celtic and Scotland star Charlie Mulgrew admits he was “embarrassed” by the way his torrid spell in charge of SPFL League One side Kelty Hearts unfolded after resigning less than three months into his first managerial post.

The ex-Hoops, Aberdeen and Blackburn Rovers defender was handed the reigns of the Fife club in January but stepped down from the role after just one win in 11 games, with his final match coming in a crushing 6-0 home defeat to already-relegated Dumbarton on April 5.

The Kelty board accepted Mulgrew's resignation three days later and in an honest admission, the 39-year-old declared he was relieved to walk away after having his eyes opened to what management entails.

Speaking on Open Goal, he said: “It's been a bit of a weight off my shoulders and it was good to finally get it done. It's weird because you spend the last five to seven years of your career starting to plan for what you want to do but until you are actually in it (management) you don't know what you are getting yourself in for.

“The truth is that I didn't enjoy it. I sleep like a baby but I was up during the night thinking about what I was going to, not just with the tactics but who you need to speak to if there are boys who have not played and organising training.

“It was only part time. You go into a career and you want to get to the best and go as high as you can. If I had gone full-time how would I feel? And right now I couldn't think of anything worse than becoming a full-time manager.

“That is mad to say and it took a lot for someone like me who has always wanted to be a manager. But I didn't know anything about what it would entail until I was in it.

“The honest feeling was that I didn't enjoy it and to admit that to people close to you and yourself, you are almost embarrassed (about it).

“The club were brilliant behind the scenes and I couldn't have asked anymore from the boys, it was me. No matter what I say, it falls on me and I can fully hold my hands up with that. It just wasn't for me.”

Experienced coach Thomas O’Ware is currently fulfilling the role of player/manager on an interim basis until the end of the season.