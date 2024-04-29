Celtic star keeps diary clear to ensure summer dream remains alive as he reveals burning desire
Celtic’s man of the hour against Dundee has admitted he is keeping his summer schedule clear just in case Steve Clarke calls him up to offer him a spot in the Scotland camp for Euro 2024.
The Tartan Army’s first clash with Germany is fast approaching and Clarke’s side has been depleting lately with several key players picking up injuries. Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong has been ruled out for the season and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna recently underwent surgery on an ACL injury.
There are doubts remaining over the fitness levels of Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey, while Scott McTominay also picked up a problem during Manchester United’s last outing against Burnley and remaining under evaluation.
Forrest put in a rallying performance in his latest appearance for Celtic, snatching the win after scoring two goals, including a stunning volleyed opener. His heroics have come at the perfect time as Clarke will be assessing his options amid a Scotland injury crisis.
Forrest, who hasn’t featured for his country since Euro 2020, admitted that while he has not thought about playing for Scotland, he still hasn’t made any post-season plans in order to keep the door open for a potential call-up.
“No, I’ve not got a holiday booked! You never book a holiday early in this game, it’s always last minute,” the 32-year-old said. “If you ask any Scottish player, you’d want to be involved. I went to the last Euros and it was a great experience from the first day of camp to the end.
“My last cap was at the Euros. I have not thought about it once. I wasn't in the squad in January/February time and I have been buzzing being back in about it with the boys here. I have managed to get on the scoresheet and help the team a few times. I just want to take it game by game and keep helping out here. I need to concentrate on what I am doing here.”
