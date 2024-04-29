James Forrest takes the acclaim of the Celtic fans after his match-winning double against Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Celtic’s man of the hour against Dundee has admitted he is keeping his summer schedule clear just in case Steve Clarke calls him up to offer him a spot in the Scotland camp for Euro 2024.

The Tartan Army’s first clash with Germany is fast approaching and Clarke’s side has been depleting lately with several key players picking up injuries. Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong has been ruled out for the season and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna recently underwent surgery on an ACL injury.

There are doubts remaining over the fitness levels of Nathan Patterson and Aaron Hickey, while Scott McTominay also picked up a problem during Manchester United’s last outing against Burnley and remaining under evaluation.

Forrest put in a rallying performance in his latest appearance for Celtic, snatching the win after scoring two goals, including a stunning volleyed opener. His heroics have come at the perfect time as Clarke will be assessing his options amid a Scotland injury crisis.

Forrest, who hasn’t featured for his country since Euro 2020, admitted that while he has not thought about playing for Scotland, he still hasn’t made any post-season plans in order to keep the door open for a potential call-up.

“No, I’ve not got a holiday booked! You never book a holiday early in this game, it’s always last minute,” the 32-year-old said. “If you ask any Scottish player, you’d want to be involved. I went to the last Euros and it was a great experience from the first day of camp to the end.

