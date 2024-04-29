Outspoken pundit thinks Rangers transfer necessity is obvious as he catches Ibrox star with a stray in summer verdict
Michael Stewart believes Rangers need to sign a “higher calibre” centre-forward option than Cyriel Dessers to lead the line next season - despite the hitman taking his goal scoring tally to 20 for the campaign in all competitions.
The Nigerian international headed home James Tavernier’s sensational cross after 74 minutes against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday to help Philippe Clement’s side secure three vital points as they kept tabs on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, who defeated Dundee later in the day.
Dessers initially struggled to make the type of impact Gers supporters wanted to see after completing his £4.3million move from Italian side Cremonese during Michael Beale’s reign last summer. But the 29-year-old has moved to silence some of his critics by hitting the goals trail and discovering his best form since Clement’s arrival.
Loading....
The Belgian boss admitted after the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Hearts that he wanted Dessers to become a “killer” in the penalty area and the frontman earned further praise from his manager after netting the match-winner at the SMiSA Stadium.
However, outspoken pundit Stewart insists Phillippe Clement and the club’s recruitment staff should be looking at attacking upgrade with a better all-round game if they are serious about challenging regularly for domestic honours, as well as European titles.
Speaking on BBC Sportscene, he said: “To answer the question, title-winning centre-forward? Well, time will tell if he gets his hands on the trophy or not. I still think for Rangers, they need somebody that’s better up there. Yes, he’s banged in 20 goals this season but with his all-round play, I’ll be looking for more from a centre-forward playing for Rangers.
“The number of chances the team create as well, I think it’s an area that Philippe Clement will be looking to improve in the summer. As much as you can talk about the stats for Dessers, goals he’s scored, I think his all-round game needs to be better and I do think that somebody who is a higher calibre would be scoring more goals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.