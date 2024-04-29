Michael Stewart has told Rangers they need a summer upgrade on Cyriel Dessers

Michael Stewart believes Rangers need to sign a “higher calibre” centre-forward option than Cyriel Dessers to lead the line next season - despite the hitman taking his goal scoring tally to 20 for the campaign in all competitions.

The Nigerian international headed home James Tavernier’s sensational cross after 74 minutes against St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday to help Philippe Clement’s side secure three vital points as they kept tabs on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, who defeated Dundee later in the day.

Dessers initially struggled to make the type of impact Gers supporters wanted to see after completing his £4.3million move from Italian side Cremonese during Michael Beale’s reign last summer. But the 29-year-old has moved to silence some of his critics by hitting the goals trail and discovering his best form since Clement’s arrival.

However, outspoken pundit Stewart insists Phillippe Clement and the club’s recruitment staff should be looking at attacking upgrade with a better all-round game if they are serious about challenging regularly for domestic honours, as well as European titles.

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, he said: “To answer the question, title-winning centre-forward? Well, time will tell if he gets his hands on the trophy or not. I still think for Rangers, they need somebody that’s better up there. Yes, he’s banged in 20 goals this season but with his all-round play, I’ll be looking for more from a centre-forward playing for Rangers.

