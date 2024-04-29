Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

With the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season in sight, Celtic have the league trophy lead as they boast a three point lead over rivals Rangers.

The two Glasgow sides both enjoyed wins over the weekend, with the Gers’ previously dropping points to Ross County and Dundee, which could prove to be costly once the curtain falls.

As we look ahead to the final weeks of action in Scotland’s top flight, we’ve rounded up the latest headlines for the two clubs.

Key Celtic man provides fitness latest

Callum McGregor has provided an update on his fitness levels after recently being ruled out of action with an injury. The Celtic captain has slowly been reintegrated to the first team after missing games in the Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

McGregor returned with a cameo appearance against Rangers in the 3-3 Old Firm thriller before coming off the bench against St Mirren. The midfielder has since started against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup and notched another hour of action on Sunday against Dundee.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his fitness after the 2-1 win at Dens Park, McGregor said: “Yeah, getting there. So just keep working hard again this week and hopefully get more minutes next week.

“We’ll just how we go week by week. I just keep trying to get fitter and pain-free and keep moving and then see where we get to. So I am happy to be out there and helping the team as much as I can.”

Rangers loanee makes history

Rangers forward Sam Lammers has written a piece of history for his loan club FC Utrecht after scoring in their latest clash against RKC Waalwijk. While the Dutch side only managed a 2-2 draw, Lammers’ goal cemented a milestone moment for the club.

With his late equalising goal, the 26-year-old became the first player in Utrecht history to score a goal in seven consecutive Eredivisie games. Lammers has scored eight in his last seven league appearances with his loan side, taking his tally to nine goals and three assists since the Dutchman returned to home soil back in January to see out the remainder of the season.